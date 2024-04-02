The Prosecutor's Office of the Nation of Peru expanded the preliminary investigation opened to the president Dina Boluarte for the rolex watches undeclared to include an increase in assets due to bank deposits of yet unexplained origin, as well as other valuable jewelry, the acting attorney general reported this Tuesday, Juan Carlos Villena.

During a presentation before the Congressional Oversight Commission, Villena stressed that this investigation “is reserved” but reported that on April 1 “it was decided to expand the factual framework of the accusation, not only for the three Rolex watches.”

He indicated that now some sworn statements have been included in which an increase in assets appears of 432,000 soles (119,400 dollars or 111,000 euros) “within two years” and for the possession of a luxury bracelet of the ruler that, “according to an open source”, has a value of 56,000 dollars and other jewelry with a value that would exceed the 500,000 dollars.

The house of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, was raided around midnight this Friday by a team of prosecutors and agents of the National Police as part of a preliminary investigation opened against the ruler for the alleged commission of the crime of illicit enrichment. . In images shown by local media, a group of agents can be seen breaking the lock on the main door of Boluarte's home in the Lima district of Surquillo after not being attended to when knocking repeatedly on the house. EFE/Julio Melendrez Photo:EFE Share

He added that there are also “deposits of unknown origin” for more than 1.1 million soles in the bank accounts of the governor, who has indicated in recent days that this money is not her own but rather belongs to the Apurímac Departmental Club (an association of migrants from that region in Lima), which he presided over until before integrating, in 2021, andhe Government of Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

Before the legislative commission, Villena defended that both the Constitution and Peruvian laws allow the Public Ministry to carry out ex officio investigations and recalled that, for this reason, on March 18, the initiation of preliminary proceedings was ordered against Boluarte for alleged illicit enrichment. .

After confirming that the prosecutors “were not received” when both the president's statement and the exhibition of the Rolex watches were scheduled, he pointed out that for this reason the judicial request for a search against the home of Boluarte and the Government Palace.

“On the 29th, the procedure was carried out at night, with the results that we all already know,” he commented before indicating that it was then decided to expand “the factual framework of the accusation,” which led to the rejection of a request from Boluarte. so that “the statement can be taken immediately” and this will be done next Friday.

Share Representatives of the Public Ministry and agents of the High Complexity Crime Investigation Division (Diviac) found ownership cards for the watches in the middle of the raid carried out between the night of Friday, March 29 and the early hours of Saturday, March 30. Photo:The Peru Commerce)

Villena said that this “is a fairly complex investigation,” which includes numerous officials, as well as specialized expertise, which is why it maintains its confidential nature.

The attorney general also reminded legislators that the Public Ministry can conclude a preliminary investigation of this type with a constitutional accusation, but stressed that the process against a ruler “cannot continue until he completes his functions,” as established by the Peruvian Constitution. .

During the meeting of the Oversight Commission, parliamentarian Héctor Valer asked that the plenary session of Congress be asked to grant them the power of an investigative commission to be able to question President Boluarte, who had been summoned to appear before the group this Tuesday. but he did not attend.

The ruler was scheduled last Tuesday to show her watches at the Public Ministry and the next day she was to give her testimony, but she asked to reschedule both appointments due to her “heavy schedule,” so she did not attend any of them.

This led to the search of her home, where the police operation broke the lock on the door, and of the Government Palace, after which the president stated that the procedure had been carried out in an arbitrary, abusive and disproportionate manner, and that she was collaborating. with the investigation.

In response, the Public Ministry assured that the operation was carried out “by order of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation of the Supreme Court” and that in the operation “the delivery of the Rolex watches by the president of the Republic was not located or occurred.” , even though he was required to do so”, but he did obtain other elements of interest for the investigation.