The political crisis in the Andean nation continues to deepen after a non-assigned opposition deputy requested the third attempt to remove the Peruvian president in just over a year and a half, alleging “permanent moral incapacity.” The news came at a time when this political crisis has forced the leaders of the Pacific Alliance to hold the summit in Peru given Castillo’s ban on leaving the country.

It is the third attempt that Pedro Castillo has suffered from dismissal in just a year and a half that he has been at the head of Peru. And a new chapter in the deep political crisis suffered by the Andean nation due to the confrontation between the opposition in the legislature and the current government. The opposition deputy Edwar Málaga presented a new request for dismissal for what he considers “permanent moral incapacity.”

A very ambiguous term that is included in the Peruvian constitution and that needs 87 of the 130 parliamentarians to get ahead and for the president to leave office, something that has not happened during the two previous attempts of this legislature by Pedro Castillo and that it seems that it will not happen now either, since only 67 deputies have supported the motion.

This new impeachment motion affirms that “it is unacceptable that, despite the restrictions of article 117 of the Constitution, a president holds office amid strong indications of corruption, serious indignity, or moral and ethical questioning.”

To this, Málaga added that “it is not about the president or Congress, but about the future of the country, the future of democracy and not handing the nation over to a corrupt government with totalitarian aspirations.” The deputy also affirmed that there is a real risk that Congress will be closed due to the political crisis with the president. In its more than 100 pages, the request cites the suspicions that exist against Castillo and his environment for corruption.

Currently, the president has up to six open cases against him, which, according to the Peruvian leader, have been created to remove him from power. Castillo has come to describe the situation as “a new type of coup d’état” in which he denounces that there is a plot by the judiciary, the legislature and the media in Lima to expel him from his post.

For their part, congressmen not aligned with the opposition were very offended by the new announcement. Legislator Guillermo Bermejo of the Perú Democrático bench, close to the Castillo government, stated on his Twitter account that those who presented the motion are “the coup leaders.”

“They are on their way to their third defeat. Leave the show and get to work, that’s what they elected you for,” said the politician who was elected to office by the Peru Libre party, the same party that led Castillo to the presidency of the country.

Gabriel Boric confirmed that the next summit of the Pacific Alliance will be in Peru

The news was confirmed when hours before the Chilean president confirmed that the next meeting of the Pacific Alliance will be held in Peru after the one scheduled for November 24-26 in Mexico City was suspended due to the impossibility of Pedro Castillo could travel due to a ban launched from Congress.

“We have agreed with President Castillo to hold the suspended meeting of the presidents of the Pacific Alliance (…) in the country of Peru, on a date that we will promptly announce, once we have finished the consultations with the other member countries. Boric said in a statement to the press at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago.

Already the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who unsuccessfully urged the Peruvian Congress to reconsider its decision and allow Castillo to travel to his country for the summit, had advanced last week that the meeting of presidents of the alliance could have place in Peru.

Several progressive leaders in Latin America have expressed their solidarity with President Castillo in the face of the permanent blockade he suffers from Congress. “It is an act of humiliation. (…) It is a lot of arrogance not to give permission to a legal, legitimately constituted president, to attend a formal meeting in another country,” López Obrador harshly claimed.

The Pacific Alliance, a regional integration initiative that began operating in 2012, seeks to progressively move towards the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people from their countries.

With EFE and AFP