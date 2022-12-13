The proposal of thenew president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, of advancing the general elections to April 2024 has not served to appease the protests demanding his resignation and in which 7 protesters have already died and 130 police officers have been injured.

“Interpreting the will of the citizenry (…) I have decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the Republic to advance the general elections for the month of April 2024,” Boluarte said in a message to the nation broadcast by television in the first minutes of Monday.

The proposal involves cutting his mandate by two years, despite the fact that at first Boluarte stated that he intended to complete the presidential term, scheduled until 2026.

However, the initiative did not receive the expected reception and threatens Boluarte with having to leave office even before the elections that he proposes to hold in 2024.

The future of Boluarte

And it is that Boluarte’s proposal to advance the general elections to April 2024 must first go through a long legal path that can take up to 16 months, analysts warned AFP.

Cutting popular mandates, such as the presidential and legislative, requires the approval of a constitutional reform and even a referendum, according to Peruvian law.

A task that seems difficult for the fragile government of Boluarte, which assumed power last Wednesday after the failed self-coup, the dismissal and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, and which lacks a parliamentary bench.

She cannot call immediate elections because according to the Constitution, they have to be held (every five years).

“She cannot call immediate elections because according to the Constitution, they have to be held (every five years) in 2026,” former Constitutional Court president Ernesto Álvarez told AFP.

“The constitutional reform is mandatory because the rule is to respect the terms of the five-year term established by the Constitution for the president and Congress,” lawyer Roberto Pereira told AFP.

The obstacles, however, can be reduced over time, and there are recent precedents. “For that reason (Dina Boluarte) proposed elections in April 2024, to be able to make the reforms,” ​​says the constitutionalist Alvarez.

The protests already leave seven dead.

The Constitution establishes two paths: approving reforms with half plus one of the vote of the 130 congressmen plus a referendum, or the vote of two thirds of the legal number of congressmen in two ordinary legislatures, without the need for a plebiscite.

Everything depends at this juncture on the political will of Congress, dominated by the right and reluctant to cut its term that expires in July 2026, when Castillo’s term was scheduled to end.

“It is very difficult to hold elections if the deadlines are given as they are in the law, to be able to hold an election before about eight months,” Eduardo Dargent, a political scientist and professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica, told AFP.

I would not be surprised if reality forces her to further cut her term

Boluarte has an alternative path if the social pressure increases and the protests do not stop: resign his position to give way to the presidency to the head of Congress, who must call elections within a minimum period of six months.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if reality forces her to further shorten her term or leave the presidency and Congress shortens the terms,” ​​says Dargent.

When Congress dismissed Alberto Fujimori in 2000, “the only solution was to approve a constitutional reform that established a transitory provision valid only for that case,” according to Alvarez.

*With information from AFP

