The spiral of political instability that Peru has been dragging for five years has not let up. Tomorrow, just the day that President Pedro Castillo celebrates eight months in office, the country’s Congress will debate a new vacancy motion (equivalent to an impeachment process) against the president, being the sixth such appeal against a President of the country in the last five years, and the second for the current head of state.

Requests similar to this one caused the fall of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2018 and Martín Vizcarra in 2020. Although analysts consulted by EL TIEMPO say that in this case it is unlikely that the president will be removed, what they do warn is that the political crisis in the country is going to prolong for several more months with this precedent.

“There still does not seem to be enough political will for Castillo’s removal to become effective due to divisions within Congress itself, within the same parties and particular interests of the congressmen. Only when the political calculations of the congressmen suggest that it is more costly for them to oppose Castillo’s impeachment than to support it, will it be possible to achieve a majority to impeach him. Something much more forceful will have to happen or be revealed for opposition to the impeachment to be seen as untenable by congressmen”, Claudia Nava, senior analyst at the firm Control Risks, explained to this newspaper.

Pedro Castillo is unlikely to finish his term. This is because the conditions that led to the removal of previous presidents not only still persist, but have worsened.

And it is that the eight months of Castillo in power have not been easy for the governability of Peru. In the opinion of the promoters of dismissing him (right-wing parties), the vacancy motion is based on a series of “objective facts” that merit Castillo’s departure due to “permanent moral incapacity”, an ambiguous justification that has opened the door to a spiral of instability in the country.

Among the reasons for removing the leftist rural teacher from power are the alleged “contradictions and lies of the president in fiscal investigations” and irregularities in military and police promotions, although the document also mentions the “questionable” appointments of at least 10 ministers and the supposed existence of a “shadow cabinet” in the Executive.

Likewise, it alludes to the intention of the president to submit to popular consultation an exit to the sea for Bolivia and to the recent statements of a businesswoman who denounced before the Prosecutor’s Office an alleged network of corruption entrenched in the Executivewhich Castillo emphatically rejected and accused of being a plan by an opposition sector to remove him from power.

“It saddens me that the tripping continues and the people are not listened to. We have to tell the country that we have not come to steal a penny,” said Castillo, who assured that there is a plot against him and announced that he will attend the debate this Monday to defend himself against the accusations.

Vizcarra was dismissed in November 2020 for ‘moral incapacity’.

During this time, the president’s disapproval fell in March to 66 percent, three points less than in February, when it reached its highest level (69 percent). But even more discredited is Congress, which accumulates a rejection of 70 percent, according to an Ipsos poll.

Castillo has not only been the target of criticism from his detractors, he has also had to appoint four cabinets in the eight months he has been in power. One of them did not adjust even a week in functions.

The lack of consistency in the positions of his cabinet affects the stability of the country in two ways. The first, because it becomes extremely difficult to promote a government agenda when ministers come and go.

In Peru, Castillo is accused of naming people close to his circle despite the fact that many of them are heavily questioned. One of them, for example, had complaints of family violence.

“It is a fiasco in the greatest sense of the word. Not only in the colloquial sense, but politically and morally in the persistence in error, of placing questionable friends. (Castillo) trusts his friends and countrymen without management experience, without democratic credentials and with a history of corruption (…). To quote (Francisco) Sagasti (former Peruvian president), he does not know the difference between good and evil,” Fernando Vivas, a Peruvian political analyst and columnist for the Lima newspaper El Comercio, told this newspaper.

And the second because it deepens the difficult relationship between Legislative and Executive, which has been the characteristic. In this five years, Peru has already had five presidents, an unprecedented event.

By the end of 2020, in an unprecedented event, three different leaders paraded in just over seven days when Martín Vizcarra (who had replaced Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned before being vacated) was dismissed by Congress. After he left office, Manuel Merino took over the reins, but six days later he resigned after unprecedented protests against him. He was replaced by the president of Congress, Francisco Sagasti, who reached the end of his mandate and handed it over to the winner of the elections, the surprising professor Pedro Castillo.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, President of Peru between 2016 and 2018. Photo: Luka Gonzalez / AFP

The unknown now lies in knowing if the chamber will reach the 87 votes needed for the motion to be approved and thus proceed with the removal of the ruler. If he is removed, power would be assumed by his vice president, Dina Boluarte.

Although Vivas does not believe that in this case the motion will prosper, he considers that little by little other sectors other than the right-wing opposition, such as the center and center-left, have been joining in with criticism of the Castillo government, which could pave the way for the future another vacancy process that ends in dismissal.

“At Control Risks we believe that Pedro Castillo is unlikely to finish his five-year term. This is because the conditions that led to the removal of previous presidents (such as the high fragmentation of Congress, weak political parties with little discipline, corruption, among others) not only still persist, but have worsened in the face of a weak Executive that increasingly he focuses more on ensuring his own survival than on leading the country,” said analyst Nava after explaining that she considers that stability in Peru can be further accentuated.

international calls

And on the international stage, the clash of powers between the Executive and the Legislative in Peru once again transcended borders and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) made a call to respect the “popular will.”

The rotating president of CELAC, the Argentine Alberto Fernández, expressed in mid-March his “concern about the institutional situation that Peru is going through.” He also emphasized “the need to respect the democratic order and the popular will expressed in favor of President Pedro Castillo.”

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, an autonomous body of the OAS, had warned on December 10 of its concern about the way how the “presidential vacancy due to moral incapacity” has been distorted in Peru due to the “lack of objective definition” that this figure has, which causes “impact (…) on the democratic institutions” of the country.

The possible dismissal of Castillo has been in the air since his election in June, when his rivals denounced “fraud” despite the endorsement of his victory by observers from the OAS and the European Union.

And while the international community points out the institutional risks that Peru faces, the truth is that, if he survives the impeachment request, Castillo has the enormous challenge of bringing stability to launch a government agenda that will launch the Peruvian economy, a key point in post-pandemic times.

According to El Comercio de Perú, “the tensions between President Castillo, the ministerial cabinet and Congress have undermined the execution and creation of public policies, as well as increased political uncertainty.”

That same media outlet warns, citing the rating agency Fitch Ratings, that this political upheaval has discouraged investment prospects in the country. The constant questions surrounding Castillo and the “liquidating” capacity of the Peruvian Congress to remove presidents with great ease have plunged Peru into an unprecedented crisis. The enormous challenge now is to avoid at all costs that in the country it continues to be customary to have a new president every month.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

