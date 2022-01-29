The night curfew, in force for almost two years in Peru, will end this weekend, according to a decree published this Saturday (29), which extended the state of emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic for a month.

The government decided to suspend the five-hour curfew, considering that it was “no longer effective”, despite the fact that Covid-19 infections in January approached one million (almost a third of the total), amid to a third wave, and that Lima was put in a state of emergency to contain crime.

The decision, approved by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, was made official in a decree published in the official gazette, extending the state of national emergency, declared after the outbreak of the pandemic in Peru in March 2020, to the entire month of February.

“There will be no more curfews in our country, that is cancelled. The measure has health considerations, an assessment was carried out (…) on the impact of the curfew and we are considering suspending it”, said on Wednesday the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, to Canal N.

“The curfew caused crowds on the way home from work,” he added.

However, the minister warned that dances, social gatherings (including in residences), religious parties and all gatherings “that imply concentration or agglomeration of people, that jeopardize public health” will continue to be prohibited.

The state of emergency makes it possible to restrict the exercise of constitutional rights relating to personal freedom and security, home inviolability and freedom of assembly and movement.

The national state of emergency, in force in parallel with the health emergency due to the pandemic, authorizes the military to patrol, along with the police, the streets during the night curfew.

Peru has more than three million cases of covid-19 and more than 205,000 deaths.

The country, with a population of 33 million, has the highest mortality rate from the pandemic in the world: 6,220 per million inhabitants, according to a balance made by AFP based on official data.

On January 21, a record of almost 60,000 new infections was recorded, but this week, they decreased to 42,000 daily, on average, which would indicate that the worst phase of the third wave is passing.

