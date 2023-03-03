Peru: supreme judge evaluates 36 months of preventive detention against Pedro Castillo

Peruvian Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley is evaluating this Thursday morning a request from the Prosecutor’s Office to impose 36 months of preventive detention against former President Pedro Castillo for allegedly leading a corrupt organization during his government.

(In addition: Castillo can be sentenced to 31 years for corruption, according to the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office)

The Judiciary evaluates this Friday, from 9:30 am, the fiscal request of 36 months of Preventive detention against former President Pedro Castillo and his former ministers Juan Silva (Transport) and Geiner Alvarado (Housing) for the alleged crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion committed during their government.

(Also: Peru: why would the presidential prison run out of space for more inmates?)

The Public Ministry points to the former president as the head of an alleged criminal organization that became entrenched in various sectors of the State when it came to power in July 2021.

The nonconformity against the management of President Dina Boluarte continues while the protesters demand the release of Pedro Castillo and the advancement of the general elections.

Castillo is already serving preventive detention for 18 months in the Barbadillo prison in Ate, for alleged crime of rebellion and conspiracy after the coup which he perpetrated on December 7, 2022. While former Minister Silva remains a fugitive from justice.

(We recommend: Strange tubular-shaped ship flies over the sky of Peru)

On February 17, the plenary session of Congress approved by 58 votes, 23 against and 3 abstentions, the constitutional complaint presented by the prosecutor of the Nation Patricia Benavides that allows the former president to be prosecuted for corruption.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.