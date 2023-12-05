Alberto Fujimori, in an image from 2018: former president is serving a 25-year prison sentence for two massacres that occurred during his government | Photo: EFE/Stringer

The Constitutional Court of Peru decided this Tuesday (5) to release former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for the massacres of Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992), occurred during his government.

According to information from the newspaper El Comércio, in the decision, which takes immediate effect, the court pointed out that an April 2022 deliberation by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR), for the Peruvian State to refrain from releasing Fujimori, “opposes the execution of the constitutional sentence in the present case”, handed down by the TC in March of that year and which indicated that the former president should be released. The Peruvian court alleged the “lack of competence” of the international court.

An appeal had been filed last Thursday (30) by Fujimori’s lawyers, who claimed that the former Peruvian president has already served approximately two-thirds of his sentence, is old (85 years old) and his health is “precarious”. .

In 2009, Fujimori was sentenced for human rights violations to 25 years in prison due to the actions of the Colina paramilitary group, which in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres killed a total of 25 suspected members of the Sendero Luminoso guerrilla group. The Peruvian court later concluded that the victims were not part of the guerrilla group.