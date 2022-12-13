Moved to tears, Ana Karina Ramos promises that she will “stay as long as necessary” in front of the prison where she is ex-president Pedro Castillo imprisoned, detained after his failed attempt to dissolve the Parliament of Peru.

“We have been sleeping here for four nights and we will continue until the president returns to the presidential palace,” he said.

A hundred supporters of Castillo constantly demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the special operations division of the police, Marco Puente Llanosin the east of Lima.

In front of the iron gate, riot policemen wearing helmets and transparent plastic shields placed on the ground form a cordon in front of the entrance.

The protests in favor of Castillo have left a balance of at least five dead Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP

The people are with you!

On December 7, Castillo, a 53-year-old left-wing president, ordered the dissolution of Parliament hours before the Legislative met to discuss an impeachment process against him, the third since he came to power in July 2021. .

But Parliament ignored him and voted shortly after, by a large majority, his dismissal for “moral incapacity.”

Castillo, a rural teacher and teacher union leader, He was arrested a few hours later by his custody when he was going to the Mexican embassy to request political asylum. Now, the prosecutor’s office, which is investigating him for alleged corruption, is prosecuting him for “rebellion” and “conspiracy.”

A union leader disconnected from the elites, Castillo has the support of the Andean regions and many of the supporters present have traveled from these parts of the country or are natives of them. “Pedro friend! The people are with you!” or “Insurrection!”, they sing in chorus.

Ana Karina Ramos points to the place where she sleeps on the sidewalk with her “fighting partners.” There are dirty mattresses and cracked cushions piled up.

Also a small khaki tent. On the canvas, a message written on a pink sign reads: “If there is no freedom, there will be revolution! Cheer up President Castillo“. Ramos accuses the current authorities of having imprisoned the ex-president without reason, because he is “a man from the countryside, a farmer, a teacher, an honest man. People feel the same.”

In his opinion, Castillo has been kidnapped and humiliated. “They never let him govern. From day one, the right never accepted his victory,” he says.

And it lights up: “We sleep here because we want to fight for dignity, for the homeland. We will fight to the last consequences, willing to give our lives. We defend the homeland for our children, for those who will come.”

Pedro Castillo: a figure close to the indigenous sector

Castillo’s removal was approved by 101 votes out of 130.

In front of the prison, the lawyers arrive one after the other to cross the police cordon and the rows of journalists’ microphones to visit the president.

“Trash press! Liars!” protesters shout. One of them throws an orange, without hitting anyone.

Another throws used handkerchiefs as a sign of contempt at the press, which they accuse of being at the service of the “right”, the “rich” and power. The protesters, however, are more lenient with the foreign press.

A young woman with mestizo features, Mayra Llantoy, holds a tough speech like Ramos’s: “It’s time to fight! For our children, for our grandchildren, because if we give up now, we will always be trampled on,” she says, vindicating her “autochthonous” roots. “.

Like most protesters, he believes that the former president is the victim of a conspiracy and supports, as pointed out by a former chief of staff and a lawyer for Castillo, the thesis that he was unknowingly drugged when he delivered a message to the country broadcast on television announcing a coup.

“During the ad he was shaking. I could tell he was scared. He was rolling his eyes,” says this street vendor, mother of a 7-year-old boy.

I don’t care if I stay the whole year or two years, but we want the freedom of President Castillo

“He was drugged,” Miriam Castro, 52, also believes. She cooks, she prepares a corn-based soup in a huge basin that she distributes for free thanks to donations.

She affirms that she is willing to stay for a long time in front of the prison. “Here we are, I don’t care if I stay the whole year or two years, but we want the freedom of President Castillo,” she says.

Regularly, followers change the slogans. After shouting in favor of Castillo, they launch “Fujimori never again!”.

Ironically, the octogenarian ex-president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), sentenced to 25 years by the courts, is imprisoned in the same barracks as Castillo.

“It is not the same. The ‘Japanese’ has done a lot of damage to Peru. He is not Peruvian like Castillo, who has our roots. We were governed by the Japanese, by other governments, but Castillo represents us,” exclaims Castro, hoping that behind the walls the former president “hear” the support of the protesters.

