The government of Peru has issued the decree that establishes a state of emergency in the departments of Cusco, Lima and Puno, in the province of Callao and other regions due to the increase in protests that are taking place across the country against the government of the president Dina Bolarte. The provision will enter into force from today, January 15, and will last for the next 30 days. A state of emergency was also declared in the province of Andahuaylas in the department of Apurímac, in the provinces of Tambopata and Tahuamanu in the department of Madre de Dios, and in the district of Torata, province of Mariscal Nieto in the department of Moquegua.

Additionally, the measure included five national highways, the Panamericana Sur, Panamericana Norte, Central, the South Apurimac-Cuzco-Arequipa Road Corridor and the South Interoceanic Road Corridor. The law also extended the curfew in the Puno department for a period of ten days, from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am (local time).

As regards the operations of the National Police and the Armed Forces, the Government has indicated that this participation is regulated by Legislative Decrees 1186 and 1095, which refer to the use of force by the authorities.