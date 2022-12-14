Peru: state of emergency declared throughout the country for 30 days

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Protests calling for the closure of Congress in Peru.
This implies measures such as the suspension of assembly rights. A curfew is evaluated.
December 14, 2022, 12:23 PM
The Peruvian Government declared this Wednesday a state of emergency throughout the country for 30 days, which implies the suspension of assembly rights, inviolability of the home and freedom of transit, among others, while evaluating the possibility of declaring a curfew. .
“The state of emergency has been agreed to the entire country, due to the acts of vandalism and violence, the seizure of highways and roads that are already stabilizing acts (…) and require a forceful and authoritative response,” Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said in response to anti-government protests in which at least seven people have been killed.
(News in development)
