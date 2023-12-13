Timothée Chalamet's new film, 'Wonka', has just arrived in Peruvian cinemas. For many fans of this long-awaited premiere, it was a surprise that Peru has been mentioned in one of the scenes in the film. Chalametwho plays Willi Wonka, talks about the origin of one of its exotic chocolates. To everyone's admiration, he expresses his wonder at one of the provinces of the land of the Incas. Discover in this note which part of Peru is highlighted in the remake of 'Willi Wonka and the Chocolate Factory'.

How is Peru mentioned in the movie 'Wonka'?

As we well know, Peru It is one of the most famous gastronomic destinations in the world. This detail has not escaped the writers of the movie 'Wonka', in which the main character is Timothée Chalamet, like Willi Wonka. And the actor, in one of the scenes, gives his competition a taste of his exotic chocolates, including Mr. Slugworth, Fickelgruber and Prodnose. The idea of ​​these gentlemen is to steal the chocolatier's secret recipe. However, when Slugworth tastes the chocolate, he tastes something strange, to which Willi refers: “They are mallow from pisco farmers from Peru.”

When was 'Wonka' released in Peru?

'Wonka' premiered on December 7, 2023, one day before its premiere in the United States. This film will narrate the beginning of the most famous chocolate manufacturer in the world, as well as its history with the Oompa-Loompas and his first adventures.

What cinemas are promoting 'Wonka'?

The movie 'Wonka' with Timotheé Chalamet is available in the following cinemas:

Cinemark

Cineplanet

UVK multiplexes

Cinepolis

CineStar Multiplexes

Movie Time.

