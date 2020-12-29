In Peru, in early January, preclinical animal testing of the national vaccine against COVID-19 will be completed. This was announced on Monday, December 28, by the head of the laboratory of bioinformatics, molecular biology and technological developments of the private Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia (UPCH) Mirko Simic on the air of the TV channel America television…

“After the tests are completed on January 4, we will have time to process the data. If the result is positive, we will seek approval from the relevant authorities to begin human trials. If all goes well and we get the funds we need, we can start (research) with volunteers at the end of January, ”he said.

According to him, the nasal vaccine, with a single use, contributed to the production of antibodies to coronavirus in the body of animals in 75% of cases. Thirty days after receiving the second dose, an immune response occurred in 99% of the subjects. As the scientist explained, if it is possible to combine the first and second phases of research, then the testing period can be reduced to six to seven months and it will take from 5 to 10 thousand volunteers to participate in them.

According to Simik, in the future, the production of such a drug in the amount of 20-30 million doses per month could be established on the basis of a small modular plant. The corresponding equipment is expected to arrive in Peru in April, he said. A vaccine based on a vector derived from the Newcastle disease virus does not require special storage conditions and will retain its properties at a temperature of 8 degrees Celsius for more than 1 year. The researcher estimates that $ 20 million is needed to conduct clinical trials.

Earlier it became known that vaccination against coronavirus infection with the Russian “Sputnik V” in Argentina starts on Tuesday, December 29, the drug was delivered to all provinces of the country. In addition, Argentina expects the delivery of additional doses of the Russian vaccine in January and February (5 and 14 million, respectively) to vaccinate all doctors, people over 60 years old, and security personnel. Vaccination is voluntary.

