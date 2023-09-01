He Ministry of Health of Peru (Minsa) reported this Thursday that it has detected the first cases in the country of the EG.5 variant of covid-19, known as Eris, in two people who currently present “mild symptoms and without hospitalization” in Lime.

The Minsa said in a statement that these cases were confirmed after the “sequencing of two molecular tests” of a 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, who are in home isolation in the Lima district of La Molina.

He added that there is no information that these people have made trips, but that both have received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In this sense, the ministry guaranteed the provision of vaccines against the disease and urged the population to go to immunization centers throughout the country.

He also called on the public to reinforce health prevention measures such as the proper hand washing, covering coughs, and wearing masks if they have symptoms.

Last week, the Minister of Health, César Vásquez, recommended that the population be vaccinated again against covid-19, after the international appearance of the Eris variant, fearing that it could generate a regrowth of the disease.

The important thing is that it has not been shown to have a higher mortality, so we should not be scared

“The important thing is that it hasn’t been shown to have higher mortality, so we shouldn’t be scared. What I ask is calm and responsibility, because, if we don’t get vaccinated, it will spread so much that it can overwhelm the capacity of care in our health system,” he said.

The minister commented that at that time there were no cases of this variant in Peru, but warned that its arrival in the Andean country was “imminent”, which has the highest mortality rate in the world from covid-19.

In this sense, Vásquez asked his compatriots not to forget that “there are still deaths from covid-19 in the country” and recalled that the most affected “are those patients who have comorbidities” and who “have not received the four doses.”

EFE