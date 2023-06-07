The Supreme Court’s decision came within 24 hours of Van der Sloot’s lawyer appealing against his extradition. Judge Elmer Morales informed Van der Sloot of the verdict in writing.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of Peruvian Stephany Flores in 2010. In the United States he has been charged with fraud and extortion of the mother of Natalee Holloway.

According to the American prosecution, in 2010, just before he went to Peru, he accepted $ 25,000 (more than 23,000 euros) in cash from Holloway’s family. In exchange, he would lead them to Natalee’s body. That body was never found. Van der Sloot was last seen with the 18-year-old girl before she disappeared during a school trip in Aruba.

After the trial in the US, he must return to Peru to serve the remainder of his sentence. Van der Sloot must remain behind bars in Peru until 2045. Only then would he be able to go to America to serve any other sentences he may have.

#Peru #rejects #appeal #Joran #van #der #Sloot #extradited #Thursday