Peru registered this Saturday 294 dead by coronavirus in a record number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in that country 13 months ago, as reported officially.

According to what was reported by the Ministry of Health, accumulated infections amounted to 1,573.961 (5,616 were counted in the last 24 hours) while deaths reached 52,625 (294 were confirmed this Saturday) and thus the record of deaths of August 13, 2020 when there were 277 deaths, in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic.

Peru had registered a record of almost 13,000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, at the beginning of a mandatory four-day national quarantine, coinciding with the Easter holiday, in a strategy to try to contain infections.

Peruvians are summoned to the polls on Sunday, April 11, to elect a new president and renew Congress. The interim government of Francisco Sagasti has ruled out postponing the elections although the second wave of the pandemic does not give the country a truce.

This week, infections amount to almost 7,400 a day on average, down from 9,078 last week, according to official figures. For two months, almost 200 people have died every day from coronavirus.

Peru began vaccination against covid-19 on February 9 with doses of the Chinese vaccine, but the first stage is intended for health personnel, military, police, firefighters and the elderly. The goal is to immunize 25 million of the 33 million Peruvians, but the campaign is progressing slowly.

In Peruvian hospitals there are 13,357 patients with coronavirusAccording to the balance, 2,143 less than the record of 15,500 on March 30, according to the AFP agency.