A protest in favor of legal abortion in Peru, in 2018. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

In July, an 11-year-old Peruvian girl found out that she was thirteen weeks pregnant. Her stepfather, Lucas Pezo Amaringo, 43, had systematically sexually abused her since shortly before she started elementary school. Mila — a fictitious name to protect her identity — had already told her mother about the sexual assaults, another Pezo victim who had never reported her harassment for fear of reprisals. But this time, in the face of the horror of the rape, he and Mila went to a police station in Iquitos, the capital of the jungle region of Loreto where they live, to file a complaint.

The Police arrested the rapist, but Judge Bernuel Espíritu Portocarrero released him, with the obligation to appear periodically in court, arguing that there were not enough elements of conviction to order preventive detention. Mila’s ordeal continued when the Special Protection Unit (UPE), a public body in charge of the protection of minors, did not activate the therapeutic abortion protocol and did not provide any information to her mother. What’s more, this instance of the Ministry for Women and Vulnerable Populations decided to send Mila and her three siblings, including a baby less than six months old, to different shelters, taking her away from her family at the most delicate moment. .

On August 3, a board of doctors from the Loreto Regional Hospital determined that Mila should continue the pregnancy, denying that this was an attack on her health. This, despite the fact that the risk of death of a child under 15 years of age from causes related to pregnancy triples in relation to those over twenty years of age, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). From then on, various national and international organizations began a crusade to reverse the decision.

It was media pressure that on August 12, another medical board, this time from Lima, the capital of Peru, determined that Mila could access a therapeutic abortion at 18 weeks pregnant. “After the rigorous evaluation of this case, it was concluded that, in order to avoid serious or permanent damage to her physical and mental health, the interruption of the pregnancy was approved,” says the statement from the National Maternal Perinatal Institute, the entity that led to perform the procedure and monitor the patient’s recovery.

After a few days, the Peruvian Episcopal Conference published an official letter in which it categorically rejects that this girl, abused by her stepfather, has renounced the condition of being a mother. “Faced with this act of injustice and violation of the right to life of the unborn, we raise our voice in rejection of this unfair and indolent act, since life is sacred. Life is an inalienable gift because it is a divine gift, which God asks to safeguard it”, the bishops maintain. They also point out that in “every pregnancy due to rape there is a rapist, a victim and an innocent person” and, therefore, “an evil cannot be justified, in this case, a direct abortion, to supposedly obtain the well-being of another person.” The religious say they are extremely concerned that “Peru will open the doors to the culture of death.”

It has not been the only pronouncement against. Conservative congressmen have also made their disagreement public. “Unfortunately, the sacrifice of Mila’s son will live with her and with all those who made the decision for this procedure,” said Milagros Jáuregui de Aguayo, of the Popular Renovation party. A similar comment was made by his fellow bench member, Jorge Montoya: “The consequences of this decision completely alter the true meaning of the right to life, he has perversely committed a homicide due to an absurd and ideological pressure that is widely contrary to life and protection. of human beings”.

These statements and pronouncements have been, in any case, widely criticized as they are a re-victimization of the girl. The lawyer Josefina Miró Quesada states in this regard: “We need to talk more about abortion and destigmatize it from our spaces. Many times, women and girls who seek an abortion do so alone. Fear paralyzes them and the lack of information, understanding and empathy in their surroundings make the process harder”.

According to data published by the newspaper Trade, each year in Peru 1,100 girls under the age of 15 become mothers. Mila’s case has not been an exception, but the confirmation of a drama. Two months ago, the Peruvian State was found guilty of violating the rights to health and life of a 13-year-old indigenous girl -Camila, who suffered similar torment as a victim of rape and incest- for not giving her access to legal and safe abortion. The sentence was issued by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

On Wednesday, the Judiciary declared the request for nine months of preventive detention against Lucas Pezo Amaringo, the rapist, founded. A month and a half after being released, the attacker is on the run. He has arranged for the immediate capture of him when he is missing.