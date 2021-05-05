Workers from the Mártires 19 de Julio cemetery move a coffin to the outskirts of Lima. Martin Mejia / AP

In Peru, cemeteries have become too small to meet the demand. Last Friday, the El Ángel cemetery -one of the oldest in Lima- reported that it is building more than 1,000 new niches; Del Carmen, in Lambayeque, in the north of the country, prepares 400 more; two new pavilions are also being built in the public cemetery of Puno. The actual death toll from the pandemic is anyone’s guess. Since last year, in Peru there are two disparate daily numbers of deaths from covid-19. Until this Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 62,674 deaths while the National System of Deaths (Sinadef) registers 170,882, almost triple.

“This makes us project two different situations, in one we cannot see the needs of the hospital system, since the figure that seems real triples the other”, explains the former president of the Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine, Jesús Valverde, doctor of the unit of critical care at Hospital Dos de Mayo, in downtown Lima.

The Ministry of Health registers the death toll when there is a diagnostic test for covid-19, while the death system also considers the deceased with symptoms compatible with the coronavirus. In the region, Mexico and Peru were the only two countries that maintained double notification, but Mexico recently integrated them. The Peruvian government has now appointed a team of professionals to unify criteria in May to update the death toll.

“The Sinadef figure is similar to the number of deaths that we doctors notice. When analyzing it, it is understood why [desde enero] there is an oxygen deficit ”, explains Valverde. “If we had had clearer numbers, we could have identified where more deaths have been registered. If more occurred in homes, primary health facilities should have been opened to identify cases, administer oxygen early, and reorganize the entire strategy against the pandemic. The mismanagement of the pandemic has been a disaster for me, ”says the critical care specialist, who was also infected with covid.

Peru has suffered from a weekly deficit of 110 tons of medical oxygen since February. Relatives of covid-19 patients are forced to make pilgrimages to oxygen plants and stand in line for days until their cylinders are filled. But not everyone has the money to buy it. “At Hospital Dos de Mayo we have 50 ICU beds and they are all occupied, there is a list of 50 patients waiting to be admitted, and the hospital beds are also full”, describes the doctor.

The pulmonologist and university professor Gonzalo Gianella comments that public policies are guided by indicators such as mortality, “not only to implement them, but to correct potential errors that may occur due to the new nature of a developing epidemic.” “The disparity of these indicators gives a false sense of relative success -because the figure is less than reality- and directly affects the allocation of resources and the daily work of health servants, who can be ‘infected’ by this false sense of success ”, abounds.

Gianella maintains that those who are not in day-to-day emergency rooms or ICUs “have been working in a mirage.” The doctor and researcher, like Valverde, also attributes the delay in the provision of oxygen to “that parallel reality created by misinformation” about the number of deaths.

In a conference with the foreign press, Prime Minister Violeta Bermúdez assured that when the independent working group that reviews the death registry delivers its recommendations, the Executive will not only make the figures transparent, but will “take action.” The Government of Francisco Sagasti intends that the new criteria can contribute predictability to the behavior of the pandemic.

