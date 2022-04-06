A demonstrator tries to put out a fire during a protest in front of the Peruvian Supreme Court in Lima on Tuesday night.| Photo: EFE/Aldair Mejía

At least two people have died in Peru in the past two days during protests against President Pedro Castillo, which started with a transport stoppage. One of these deaths occurred in the Peruvian region of Ica, the National Police of Peru (PNP) reported this Wednesday (6).

“We regret the death of one person during the protests that took place in Ica. PNP members immediately transferred (the injured) to the regional hospital. Event where 19 police officers were injured in the performance of their duties,” the police wrote on Twitter.

Faced with this situation, the authorities asked that the protesters “no longer generate acts of violence that violate the right to life, public and private property and free movement throughout the national territory”. The PNP did not detail the causes of death recorded.

Subsequently, the Presidency of Peru expressed on Twitter its “heartfelt condolences” to the relatives and friends of the deceased in the region of Ica.

“We call for an end to violence, the restoration of social peace and the resolution of the population’s demands through dialogue,” he added.

The National Human Rights Coordination of Peru (Cnddhh) reported the death of one more person to Efe and claimed that the two deceased were killed by police shooting.

The first fatality was an 18-year-old in central Huánuco who died on Tuesday after being hit by a tear gas canister.

The second case is that of the person who died this Wednesday in Ica, according to Cnddhh, after being hit by a stray bullet during clashes between protesters and the police.

Faced with these events, Cnddhh demanded an end to police repression and the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, whom it asked to assume “his political responsibility”.

In addition, the human rights organization said that as a result of police action during the national transport strike, which began on March 28, a young man was wounded in the eye by a projectile.

With these two deaths, the country now has six deaths in nine days of protests. According to Chávarry, two people died last week in traffic accidents and a 13-year-old boy lost his life after he fell into a river while trying to evade police in Huancayo.

However, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, on Sunday referred to a fourth victim: a teacher who died because he was unable to attend dialysis because of the road block.

In response to these protests against rising fuel prices, Castillo decreed a state of emergency and curfew in Lima and the neighboring province of Callao on Monday, although those two provinces were largely unaffected by the strike.

However, the president unexpectedly reversed the order seven hours ahead of schedule, after thousands of citizens left to protest in Lima and defied the curfew.