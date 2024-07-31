Peruvian Foreign Minister calls reelection a “fraud” to perpetuate power

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru stated this Tuesday (July 30, 2024) that he recognizes the main opposition candidate in the Venezuelan presidential elections, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), as the president-elect. The note was released by the country’s state broadcaster, TV Peru.

“This position is shared by several countries, governments and international organizations”said the minister, Javier González Olaechea.

The announcement was made 2 days after the victory, according to the CNE (National Electoral Council), of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). Olaechea, however, called the reelection “electoral fraud” to perpetuate themselves in power.

The foreign minister reported that he sent a message to the leader of the opposition in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, conveying the Peruvian government’s solidarity with her and the PUD (Democratic Unitary Platform) candidate and offering help.

The minister also confirmed his trip to Washington (USA) to participate in the OAS (Organization of American States) meeting, where the issue of Venezuela will be discussed. The country has been the scene of several protests since the election results.

On Monday (29 July), the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Venezuelan diplomatic staff who were in Peru must leave the country within 72 hours.

FIND OUT WHICH COUNTRIES RECOGNIZE

Survey of the Poder360 shows that as of this Tuesday (July 30) at least 12 countries have recognized the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). Among these are those with regimes considered authoritarian, such as Belarus, Iran and Qatar.

Already at least 18 countries and the EU (European Union) said they do not recognize the legitimacy of the Chavista victory and question the fairness of the electoral process of the election, held on Sunday (28th July).