Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González during an event denouncing electoral fraud, this Tuesday (30) in Caracas | Photo: EFE/Henry Chirinos

The Peruvian government recognized on Tuesday (30) opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela in last Sunday’s elections (30), declared the Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier González-Olaechea.

“This position is shared by several countries, governments and international organizations,” the minister told state channel TV Peru.

When asked how they consider current dictator Nicolás Maduro, proclaimed the winner by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), González-Olaechea stated that, “based on the fraud carried out” in Sunday’s elections, Peru considers him “a person who wants to perpetuate himself in power through a dictatorship.”

The Peruvian foreign minister explained that he “sent a communication to the phone” of opposition leader María Corina Machado, expressing solidarity with her and González.

The CNE announced that Maduro won the election with an advantage of around 704,000 votes over Urrutia, the candidate of the main opposition coalition, when 20% of the electoral records had yet to be tallied, which means 2,394,268 votes, the fate of which is unknown and which could change the final results.

The main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), claimed that González won the presidency by a wide margin and created a webpage on which it published 73% of the ballot results to reinforce the claim.

