The Peruvian soccer team won the Paraguayan team by 2 goals to zero on the last date of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Their victory left Colombia out of the World Cup, despite their victory against Venezuela. Peru will play the playoff in June against the winner of the match between Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

One game, 90 regulation minutes is what separates the Peruvian soccer team from playing its second consecutive World Cup. After 36 years, he qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia thanks to the playoffs and can do the same again next June. Peru had to beat Paraguay on the last date of the South American qualifiers to reach the fifth place that gave access to the playoffs and they did. Early goal by Gianluca Lapadula after 5 minutes of play and sentence by Yoshimar Yotún in minute 42.

Since then, control of the game and a lot of joy in the stands of the José Díaz stadium in Lima. It is not for less, Peru has only qualified for five World Cups in its history. If he wins the repechage, it will be an Argentine to whom the Peruvian fans should thank for a large part of the result: Ricardo Gareca.









“The most important thing that Peru has is on the substitute bench, which is Ricardo Gareca, the man who somehow reengineered Peruvian football to be able to take it to the World Cup 4 years ago,” he commented in the study of France 24 the Colombian sports journalist Paulo Cesar Cortés, who also highlighted the midfielder Renato Tapia.

“For me the most important man is Renato Tapia, a man raised in European football, in the Netherlands. He is the Casemiro of Celta de Vigo, the team from the north of Spain, the team that Chacho Coudet manages. He has become very important there, he is a man who is over 25 million euros and can come out in this contracting market”.

Disappointment in Colombia

The sad face of this last day is that of the Colombian team. Colombia’s relationship with its soccer team in recent months has been a roller coaster. David Ospina’s saves and the good general performance of the coffee team in the last Copa América made Colombia vibrate. The tremor turned into a tense calm and ended up being a real disappointment with a team that did not score a single goal in seven straight games of the 18 in this tie.

No one in Colombia can explain that sad streak with some of the best players in the history of the Colombian team on the pitch. Many individualities that neither of the two coaches that Colombia has had on its way to the World Cup have been able to engage as a team. At this point, last week’s victory against Bolivia restored a certain illusion, which ended this Tuesday despite the 0-1 victory at home to Venezuela, the first win at home to the neighboring country since 1996.









Colombia won, but did not convince. The Colombian prodigal son, James Rodríguez, even missed a penalty. quality and we didn’t realize it and the elimination has been confirmed,” said Cortés.

The time has come now for Colombia to decide if it needs a comprehensive change in its soccer organization chart or if this is just a blip in a generational change that, without a doubt, in the short term will be led by the current greatest figure in Colombian soccer, the player from English Liverpool, Luis Diaz.

Chile buries its few options in the defeat against Uruguay

The third team in contention to win the fifth place that gave access to the play-offs was Chile, who had to wait for the defeats of Colombia and Peru and their victory against Uruguay to achieve success. There were few options and few hopes among the Chilean fans, who were definitively buried in the 79th and 90th minutes of the match, when the two goals came from Uruguay, which with this result and Ecuador’s draw against Argentina, ranks third best South American combo.

Luis Suárez (l) from Uruguay celebrates with his teammate Giorgian De Arrascaeta after scoring a goal today, in a match of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago (Chile). © EFE/Alberto Valdes POOL

On the other hand, the golden age of the Chilean team is over. With this, there are already two cycles in a row without attending a World Cup event. Those who will be will be Brazil and Argentina, the strongest not only in the region, but on the continent. Also Ecuador, who qualified on the penultimate day despite not having a good tie. Ecuador arrives with doubts at the World Cup, but it arrives.

The next appointment for South American soccer will be June 7 in Qatar. There, Peru’s rival will be decided in this playoff. Be it Australia or the United Arab Emirates, before June 15 it will be known if there are five teams from the region next November in the country of the Arabian Peninsula.