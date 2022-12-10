Rome, 10 Dec. Protests continue in Peru against Dina Boularte who took the helm of the country after the attempted coup d’état by President Pedro Castillo, who is now under arrest. Protesters want the former left-wing teacher elected to return to power in June 2021, when he surprisingly won against the country’s elites. But new shadows are lengthening over the complex affair. Castillo, now accused of rebellion and conspiracy, had dissolved the parliament that was due to debate his impeachment for corruption in a speech on live television . According to a former collaborator, however, the ousted president does not remember anything and could have been drugged to force him to give that speech. For the moment he is in preliminary detention, arrested on his way to the Mexican embassy which had agreed to give him asylum. While his supporters demonstrate in the street, the new president Boularte announces the formation of a new government, launches appeals for calm and declares that new elections will be held if the situation so requires.