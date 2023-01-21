New clashes in the northern and southern regions of Peru occurred this Friday in the midst of anti-government demonstrations, which have not let up despite the 55 deaths they have left since their beginning in December, while some 300 tourists were stranded in Machu Picchu.

The protests led the government of President Dina Boluarte to declare a state of emergency in seven of the 25 regions of the country —including the capital and areas in the north and south of the country— until mid-February, thus enabling military intervention together with the police to control public order and stop acts of vandalism.

The clashes this Friday were concentrated in the La Libertad (north) and Arequipa (south) regions, with roadblocks and pitched battles between the protesters, who threw stones with slingshots, and the police, who repelled with tear gas.

In Arequipa, Peru’s second city, dozens of residents tried for the second consecutive day to invade the airport’s runway, closed and guarded by law enforcement since Thursday.

The riots have claimed 55 lives: 44 protesters and one police officer, while another ten people, including an unborn baby, died of various causes caused by roadblocks and demonstrations, which began on December 7, after the removal and arrest of the left-wing president Pedro Castillo, accused of having attempted a coup by wanting to dissolve the Congress -controlled by the right- that was about to remove him from power for alleged corruption. He was replaced by Boluarte, who was serving as vice president, but is seen as a “traitor” by the protesters.

In Cusco, the rail service to the Inca citadel Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, was still not resumed this Friday, at the close of this edition, in the context of the protests, while the Cusco airport restarted its operations.



The suspension of trains to Machu Picchu has stranded at least 300 foreign and local tourists in the town of Aguas Calientes, which is located at the foot of the mountain where the famous Inca city rises. Tourists cry out to local authorities for “a humanitarian train” to evacuate them from the place.

Clashes between the authorities and protesters during the day of protests this Thursday in Arequipa.

Fire at a customs post on the border with Bolivia

Anti-government protesters attacked and burned this Friday the Desaguadero Binational Border Assistance Center (CEBAF), a customs center located in the Peruvian department of Puno, on the border with Bolivia, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Peruvian government expresses its firmest rejection and condemnation of the criminal acts that caused the fire at the Binational Border Assistance Center (Cebaf) in Desaguadero, on the border with Bolivia. These actions are not consistent with the right to peaceful protest,” he denounced. the Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

The ministry affirmed that the affectation of the customs post “harms bilateral trade with Bolivia” and “attacks the economy of thousands of Puno families.”

He also added that the Government will carry out “its best efforts” as soon as possible to reestablish the services provided at said facility, located 2.5 kilometers from Bolivia.

Cebaf, inaugurated in 2018, offers migration and customs services for both Peruvian and Bolivian citizens, regulates migratory and vehicular flows and, according to data from the Foreign Ministry, is the most modern border control center in Peru.

Local media reported that the protesters looted the place and threw incendiary objects at the customs post, causing a large fire and smoke in the border center.

The protests this Thursday, dubbed the “take of Lima” raise the death toll to a total of 55.

‘peaceful protest’

Lima, where the protests spread with marches on Thursday with thousands of people coming from the Andean areas, was not exempt from clashes, which left 38 injured among police officers and civilians, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The Peruvian Ombudsman, Eliana Revollar, highlighted this Friday that the massive mobilization in Lima did not have “a social cost” of deaths, despite the fact that there were two deaths in other parts of the country. When taking stock of the march called the ‘taking of Lima’, Revollar said that it was “a quiet day”, although there were “injuries and detainees”. “In the capital, it has been a day that has been carried out within the margins, apart from the fire,” which occurred in a mansion in the historic center, a world heritage site, he noted.

For Revollar, the “peaceful protest” on Thursday in Lima is noteworthy, adding that “violent groups” who attacked the national police in some parts of the city must be made available to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the organizers assure that the mobilizations will not stop until the resignation of President Boluarte. “The fight will continue in all regions until Boluarte resigns and the other points on the agenda, such as the elections this year and the referendum for the Constituent (Assembly),” the secretary general of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), Gerónimo López.

Thursday night, Boluarte once again called for calm, in a message broadcast on state television. “To the sisters and brothers who do want to work in peace, who do want to bring income to their homes to support their families, I say, and also to those who are generating these acts of protest, to those who have moved from the provinces to the capital, I am not going to get tired of calling them to good dialogue”, he said.

But his words fall on deaf ears. “This government does not represent us, it is illegitimate for the Aymara people,” Ricardo Mamani, 47, who participated in the marches in Lima, told AFP.

The crisis also reflects the huge gap between the capital and the poor provinces that support Castillo and that saw in his election a form of revenge against Lima’s contempt.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing