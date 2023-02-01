Peru is ravaged by a political crisis, accompanied by almost daily demonstrations calling for immediate elections and a new constitution, which has so far resulted in the deaths of 48 people as a result of clashes between the police and demonstrators.

Last month, Parliament approved bringing the elections that were scheduled for 2026 to April 2024, but the continuation of the demonstrations prompted President Dina Polwarti to propose holding elections this year.

And Tuesday, the deputies were again unable to reach an agreement on possible elections during the year 2023, and the debate was postponed to Wednesday after they rejected Polwarti’s proposal, Friday and Monday, respectively.

And the parliament’s official account on Twitter announced on Tuesday evening that “the plenary session has been suspended and will resume on February 1 at 11 am local time.”

While the deputies were discussing bringing the elections closer, the demonstrators gathered in the center of Lima, close to the parliament building, and some of them chanted, “Dina, resign now.”

Early Tuesday, police mobilized in large numbers to remove the demonstrators from the capital’s airport.

Protests erupted on December 7 following the dismissal and arrest of left-wing President Pedro Castillo, who was accused of attempting a coup because he wanted to dissolve parliament, which was preparing to remove him from office.

The crisis reflects the deepening gulf between the capital and the poorer provinces that supported President Castillo and see his election as revenge for what they feel has been ignored by Lima.