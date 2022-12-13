A source in the office of the Republic’s mediator, Eliana Revolar, told “Agence France Presse”: “We have recorded 7 deaths” since Sunday, when the protests intensified over Parliament’s impeachment of President Pedro Castillo, and the appointment of his deputy, Bolarte, in his place.

The protesters are calling for Polwarti’s resignation, the holding of new elections, and the release of the former president, who was arrested after his impeachment.

The source added that 4 people were killed on Monday in the province of Apurímac (southeast), the birthplace of Polarti, and the fifth death occurred, according to the same source, in Arequipa (south), the second largest city in the country, when the police intervened to expel hundreds of protesters from the airport runway, where they resided. Barricades set on fire.

The first two deaths in these protests were on Sunday in Apurimac.

According to the source, 3 of the seven dead were boys between the ages of 15 and 16.

Protests continued in Peru despite Bolarte’s announcement of its intention to present a bill to bring the date of the general elections from 2026 to April 2024.

Polwarti, who was vice-president until assuming the presidency on December 7, after the parliament impeached the president, also declared a state of emergency in the areas witnessing the most intense protests.

Protests spread across the country, especially in northern cities and the Andes mountains.

On Saturday, Bolarte formed a government made up of independents and technocrats, headed by former Attorney General Pedro Anguloa.

On Monday, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia, the four countries in which left-wing governments hold power, expressed their support for the ousted president.

The four countries said in a joint statement that Castillo, since assuming power in 2021, has been “a victim of a hostile and anti-democratic movement.”

Lima’s political circles did not support from the beginning Castillo, a former teacher in the countryside and head of a union far from the elites, while he has been receiving support in the regions of the Andes since his election in 2021.