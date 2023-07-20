Anti-government unions and hundreds of citizens marched this Wednesday in several cities in Peru demanding the advancement of elections and the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who has been in power for just over seven months.

The central mobilization took place in Lima, where hundreds of people occupied the streets of the historic center. The demonstrators also demanded justice for the more than 50 killed by the police and military repression between last December and February.

The demonstrators, some dressed in the typical costumes of their Andean towns, carried signs and banners with slogans such as “New elections”, “I want a new constitution”, “Closure of Congress” and “Out with Dina, murderer!”.

There was no shortage of posters calling for the release and reinstatement of the ousted former president Pedro Castillo, who is serving 36 months in pretrial detention for his failed coup on December 7th.

“We the people have woken up and we want them to close Congress and also close the executive branch because Mrs. Dina Boluarte is usurping a position that does not belong to her,” he told the AFP the citizen Carlos Beltrán, 38 years old, who arrived from the south Andean Huancavelica.

Demonstrations in Lima, Peru.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), political parties and civil society organizations promoted the mobilization.

We ask for “earlier elections; neither Boluarte nor Congress should continue, their permanence aggravates the crisis. It is unfortunate that the Executive and Legislature act as if nothing had happened and plan to stay until 2026,” Lucio Castro, general secretary of SUTEP, the largest teachers’ union in Peru, told the newspaper La República.

Similar mobilizations took place in nine of the 25 regions of Peru, the main ones being Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Huancavelica, Lambayeque, Tacna, Junín, Cajamarca and Piura.

In Huancavelica, the police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of residents who tried to burn down the prefecture of that city, partially affecting the gate.

“It is not a normal day. We are in a situation in which a group of protesters from various regions of the country have come out to express what is convenient for their political interests,” said the chief of staff, Alberto Otárola, in statements to journalists.

The right-wing-controlled congress rejected two Boluarte projects at the beginning of the year to advance the elections to 2024. Later, both tacitly agreed to remain in their positions until the end of their terms in July 2026.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), about twenty of the 50 deaths left by the repression died from bullet wounds. In January, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into Boluarte for the alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries.” However, the president has immunity until the end of her term.

