The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, will be investigated together with former president Pedro Castillo for the alleged illegal financing of the Peru Libre party in the 2021 general elections, following the statements by businessman Henry Shimabukuro, as announced by the Prosecutor’s Office of that country on Tuesday.

The First Supraprovincial Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Money Laundering Crimes expanded the investigation against Boluarte, Castillo and Shimabukuro for the alleged crimes of money laundering and criminal organization, after the businessman told the press that he had financed Boluarte’s trips and proselytizing activities in the last electoral campaign.

In that campaign, Castillo led the candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic while Boluarte aspired to the Vice Presidency.

boluarte, that happened to Castillo in December of last year after being dismissed by his failed self-coup, On Sunday, he rejected the accusations against him and reiterated that they were a “dark political maneuver that seeks to stain the constitutional government, democracy and the institutional framework, with words and without evidence.”

(Also read: Peru: Why is President Boluarte being investigated by the prosecution?)

Pedro Castillo and the now president of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

“There has been no type of negotiation, request or favor on the part of Mrs. Dina Boluarte,” He pointed out his office through Twitter in reference to recent allegations of having received undeclared money from businessmen in the electoral campaign.

Last Sunday, Maritza Sánchez, a teacher close to Castillo, denounced on the Cuarto Poder program that Shimabukuro, a shadow adviser to the former president, and Eduvigis Beltrán contributed large sums of money to the Boluarte campaign to access aid programs with the State and place close people in high public positions.

Regarding these accusations, the Presidency commented that “if Mr. Shimabukuro has collaborated or financed party activities, he has done so in an absolutely personal way and without making any commitment.”

(In addition: Pedro Castillo: judge orders 36 months of preventive detention in case of corruption)

On January 3, a “march for peace” was called prior to the restart of the demonstrations in Peru. See also FIFA investigates Castillo's eligibility

The prosecution’s announcement comes two days before Congress, controlled by the right and now an ally of Boluarte, debate on Thursday the admission of a motion of dismissal to the president who presented the parliamentary left.

However, it seems unlikely that the motion will pass because 52 votes are needed for it, and the left has 35.

(Keep reading: Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR for his freedom and reinstatement as president of Peru)

While Castillo is currently under investigation, under preventive detention, for criminal organization and rebellion, Boluarte is for those killed and injured in the social protests that followed his assumption of command, in addition to allegations of alleged corruption among his former collaborators.

On Monday, the president had to respond to the National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, at the Government Palace for a case of alleged corruption related to the alleged irregularities in the hiring of companies of her former adviser Grika Asayag.

EFE