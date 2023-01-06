Peru: Prosecutor’s Office requests preventive detention for Lilia Paredes, former first lady

The Peruvian prosecutor Jorge Garcia Juarez announced this Friday its request for preventive detention for the former first lady, Lilia Paredes, who has been granted asylum in Mexico since December 21. This at the beginning of the hearing in which Judge Raúl Justiniano Romero planned to evaluate the request for a 36-month ban on leaving the country and other restrictions for Pedro Castillo’s wife.

The Public Ministry had also requested an impediment to leave the country against the brothers of Pedro Castillo’s wife, Walter and David Paredes Navarro, and the businessman Hugo Jhony Espino Lucana. All of them are being investigated for the alleged crime of criminal organization.

However, the prosecutor announced that he was withdrawing the request and raised preventive detention for Lilia Paredes and her brothers. In the case of the businessman Espino, the Public Ministry opted for the appearance with restrictions.

The magistrate declared null and void the resolution of October 14, 2022, issued by the judge of the Eighth National Preparatory Investigation Court, who declared the requirement to appear with restrictions against those investigated.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA