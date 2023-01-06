Peru: Prosecutor’s Office requests preventive detention for Lilia Paredes, former first lady

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pedro Castillo and Lilia Paredes.
Paredes has been in asylum in Mexico since December 21.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 6, 2023, 11:36 AM
The Peruvian prosecutor Jorge Garcia Juarez announced this Friday its request for preventive detention for the former first lady, Lilia Paredes, who has been granted asylum in Mexico since December 21. This at the beginning of the hearing in which Judge Raúl Justiniano Romero planned to evaluate the request for a 36-month ban on leaving the country and other restrictions for Pedro Castillo’s wife.
(Also: Peru: President Boluarte calls for dialogue to end the protests)
The Public Ministry had also requested an impediment to leave the country against the brothers of Pedro Castillo’s wife, Walter and David Paredes Navarro, and the businessman Hugo Jhony Espino Lucana. All of them are being investigated for the alleged crime of criminal organization.
(You can read: Peru: Protests against the government restart with road blockades)
However, the prosecutor announced that he was withdrawing the request and raised preventive detention for Lilia Paredes and her brothers. In the case of the businessman Espino, the Public Ministry opted for the appearance with restrictions.
(Furthermore: Peru: Will Pedro Castillo remain in jail after his defense appeals?)
The magistrate declared null and void the resolution of October 14, 2022, issued by the judge of the Eighth National Preparatory Investigation Court, who declared the requirement to appear with restrictions against those investigated.
THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA
