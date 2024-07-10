Peruvian anti-corruption prosecutor José Domingo Pérez ratified this Tuesday before a court his request for the political leader Keiko Fujimori was sentenced to 30 years and 10 months in prison for four crimes allegedly committed during the financing of her electoral campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

“In total, the specific sentence requested for the accused Keiko Sofía Fujimori Higuchi is 30 years and 10 months of imprisonment, 730 days of fine and disqualification of 15 years and 5 months,” Pérez explained during the resumption of hearings of the oral trial being conducted by the Third National Criminal Court against the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) and 45 other people.

At the time of finalizing the accusation and the sentence for each defendant, the prosecutor considered that Fujimori should be convicted for the crime of criminal organization, as a leader, for direct intent and as a direct perpetrator, and for the crime of aggravated money laundering, with indirect (control of the act) and material authorship.

In addition, for the crime of aggravated obstruction of justice and for the crime of false declaration in administrative proceedings.

During the hearing, which was not attended by Fujimori but was attended by her lawyer, Giulliana Loza, the prosecutor described the political leader’s party as a “criminal organization” that, he said, sought to “develop its criminal activity, but without being punished.”

“They are seeking impunity, which is the very nature of this type of criminal organisation that is brought to court. There is planning, but there is also execution,” he added.

The oral trial against Fujimori and other defendants was held on July 1, after the Third Criminal Court declared inadmissible the request of several defense attorneys to order the nullification of the proceedings.

The court stressed that throughout the trial it will monitor the evidence admitted and will “be demanding” that the Prosecutor’s Office “indicate the factual framework for each defendant.”

The Judiciary specified that, in total, there are 46 defendants in this case, to whom the Prosecutor’s Office attributes the alleged commission of the crimes of criminal organization, money laundering, false statements in administrative proceedings, generic falsehood and obstruction of justice.

According to the fiscal team investigating the Lava Jato case In Peru, the alleged illegal contributions received by Fujimori’s party for the 2011 and 2016 campaigns amount to 17 million dollars.

These contributions, the Prosecutor’s Office points out, had as main sources: Odebrecht and the national groups Credicorp, Rasmussen, the National Confederation of Private Business Institutions (Confiep) and the businessman Luis Calle.

Citing the facts linked to the crime of money laundering, between the years 2011 and 2016, Pérez recalled that Odebrecht admitted to the United States Department of Justice that it paid bribes to finance political campaigns abroad with its profits from corruption.

Court revokes collaboration agreement with former Odebrecht representative in Peru

A Peruvian court also revoked the collaboration agreement signed with the Brazilian Jorge Barata, former representative of the Odebrecht company in Peru, who was due to testify in the judicial process that began the first week of this month against Keiko Fujimori, according to official sources on Wednesday, July 3.

The decision was made by the Fifth National Preparatory Investigation Court of the Judiciary, which ordered the Prosecutor’s Office to accuse Barata in the corresponding criminal proceedings, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

According to official information, the measure was taken after a court hearing in which the anti-corruption prosecutor José Domingo Pérez, who is leading the accusation in the Fujimori case, demonstrated that The former Odebrecht executive “failed to comply with his obligation to testify as a witness” during the trial that is also being held against former President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016).