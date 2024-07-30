Peru’s Attorney General Juan Carlos Villena filed a motion on Tuesday constitutional complaint against the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, and six former ministers for the crimes of qualified homicide and serious injuries, among other charges, following the deaths and injuries in the protests in late 2022 and early 2023.

The Attorney General’s Office, through the Area of ​​Illicit Enrichment and Constitutional Complaints, reported in a statement, shared on the social network X, that the events are related to the social protests that left 44 dead and 116 injured in nine regions of the country, between December 7, 2022 and February 9, 2023.

Among the deceased, 41 were victims of gunshot wounds and three were victims of blows with a blunt object. There were also 78 people injured by gunshot wounds, 27 by blows with a blunt object, 6 by tear gas and 5 by other objects.

Constitutional complaints are a special procedure that applies to high-ranking state officials, including the president, and which must receive the green light from Congress before the chamber can recommend charging the person under investigation.

The former ministers accused are Pedro Angulo and Alberto Otárola, in their capacity as presidents of the Council of Ministers, as well as Otárola himself and Jorge Chávez as Ministers of Defense; and César Cervantes, Víctor Rojas and Vicente Romero as Ministers of the Interior.

The charges brought are: aggravated homicide, by omission, eventual intent in the context of serious violations of human rightsto the detriment of Cristian Rojas and others.

Serious injuries by omission – eventual intent in the context of serious human rights violations to the detriment of Teófilo Ramírez and others.

In addition to minor injuries, under the same conditions, to the detriment of Miguel Velásquez and others.

The Attorney General’s Office stated that a decision has been taken to close the case for the crime of genocide against the same suspects.

Likewise, he pointed out that there are 303 fiscal files in which investigations are being carried out. 824 people for acts related to the crimes of obstructing the operation of public services, attacks on public transport, violence against authorities, riots, damage to public and private property, homicide and injuries, against the State, members of the law enforcement forces and other citizens.

In mid-July, Amnesty International held Boluarte criminally responsible for the deaths that occurred during the protests, according to evidence collected in a report presented in Lima.

“Dina Boluarte knew what was happening and not doing enough to stop more deaths could lead to individual criminal liability,” said AI Americas South America researcher Madeleine Penman.

The report notes that although the president denied to the Prosecutor’s Office having had direct contact with the commanders and “minimized her role in state repression,” He met several times with the commanders of the Armed Forces and the Police during the three months of protests, “which gave him multiple opportunities to condemn the widespread unlawful use of force and order a change of tactics on the ground.”

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén later rejected the AI ​​report’s claim that it was an attempt to attribute indirect responsibility to the president and said that it confirmed the “political bias” of another document that mentioned “lethal racism” in the response of law enforcement.