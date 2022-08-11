The prosecution of Peru announced this Thursday that it opened a new investigation, the sixth, against the country’s president, peter castleand his Minister of Housing for alleged corruption in the adjudication of public works.

“The National Prosecutor decided to initiate a preliminary investigation of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, and Geiner Alvarado, in his capacity as Minister of Housing, for an alleged crime against public tranquility, in the form of criminal organization,” the Ministry reported. Public through a message on Twitter.

According to the public ministry, “the object of the investigation is referred to the works awarded in the provinces of Chota-Cajamarca and Cajatambo-Lima.”

Chota is the province of origin of President Castillo, and Cajatambo is a province located north of Lima.

Related to this case, Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law of the president, the business brothers Hugo and Anggi Espino and the mayor of Anguía (Cajamarca), José Nenil Medina, were arrested this week for inquiries.

Sister-in-law of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, during his investiture ceremony.

The prosecution accuses this group of forming a network of corruption and money laundering directed by the Peruvian president.

Last week a special team of prosecutors intervened in the municipalities of Anguía (Cajamarca) and Cajatambo to gather information on public works awarded to the Espino brothers, whom they relate to President Castillo’s sister-in-law.

Paredes turned himself in this Wednesday after authorities raided the Government Palace and Castillo’s house in Cajamarca looking for him.

The Peruvian president accumulates another five investigations by the prosecution, of which four are for alleged criminal organization

AFP

