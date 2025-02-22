Peru has promoted a program called ‘Pisco for the world’ to promote that 50 companies from the southern country export this typical international drink, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism reported on Friday in a statement.

The minister of said portfolio, Desilú León, explained that this program is in her second stage, after the first started in 2023 for recognize the needs and problems faced by companies and identify the facilities that can be offered in the face of foreign trade.

Currently, The second phase of the program offers training and technical assistance For producers to adapt their products to the demands of international markets, considering regulations and technical health and customs requirements.

“We are committed to continuing to position the pisco in the international are export of this flag product, While with the Pisco 360 program, its internationalization at fairs will be promoted, “said the minister.

León stressed that, through the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ), various commercial promotion actions have been scheduled for Continue promoting pisco during this yearsuch as the Foodex Japan 2025 Fair, the BCB Bar Convent Brooklyn 2025 (New York) and the World Brussels contest.

‘Pisco for the world’ integrates the main sectors involved in the production chain and marketing of this drink, such as the Ministry of Production and Health, Promperú and the National Superintendence of Customs and Tax Administration (SUNAT).

Also to the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI), Postal Services of Peru (SERPOST), the National Quality Institute (Inacal) and The Technological Institute of Production.

The program also encompasses the regional governments of the main producing regions: Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Tacna and Moquegua. And this has already helped Pisqueras companies to make Sor first export Through the mechanism ‘Easy export’, to the United States, Spain and France.

According to ministry figures, Pisco exports reached 8.5 million dollars In 2024 and 65 companies made shipments to the world.

The main destinations of the Peruvian flag drink were USA (39%of the total), the European Union (32%) and Japan (10%). At regions, Ica and Lima were the main exporters of Pisco (65% and 34% of the total respectively).