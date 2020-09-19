Impeachment proceedings were initiated last week following accusations of manipulation of witnesses in an investigation into suspicion of corruption.

He was accused of “moral incapacity”. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra finally escaped impeachment on Friday, September 18, as his opponents failed to muster the number of votes sufficient to overthrow him in Parliament.

The votes of 87 parliamentarians out of the 130 who make up the unicameral Parliament of Peru were necessary to remove the center-right president, in power since 2018. After ten hours of debate, only 32 deputies voted to endorse the procedure. impeachment, initiated last week by the same Parliament following accusations of manipulation of witnesses in an investigation for suspicion of corruption.

The case concerns the hiring of a singer by the Ministry of Culture, the justice suspecting the artist of having benefited from a contract of convenience. Audio recordings in which Martin Vizcarra asks witnesses to lie had precipitated the vote on a motion of Parliament, 65 parliamentarians, out of the 52 required, having asked to start the impeachment procedure.

At the opening of the debates, the president went to Parliament to plead his case, although he is not required to do so by law: “I’m not leaving, I haven’t done it before and I’m not going to do it now”, did he declare. But he then withdrew, leaving the floor to his lawyer, Me Roberto Pereira, who asked “the rejection” of the procedure “because it suffers from a lack of characterization of the facts”.

This political crisis does not suffer from ideological differences, since the president and the parliamentary majority are both center-right. It comes down, according to observers and in the eyes of the population, to a simple power struggle, with the controversy surrounding the singer’s contract as a pretext. Peru has experienced significant political instability in recent years, with the last four presidents struggling with the justice system.