The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, assured this Thursday that her resignation “is not at stake”, in the event that Parliament rejects an advance of general elections for this year, and pointed out that the country needs, “today more than ever, stability, social peace and dialogue, but dialogue without conditions”.

“My resignation is not at stake in this situation. I know that there is a minimal sector of the population, of these groups that are generating violence and chaos in the country, that in a way of blackmail they are putting the resignation of President Boluarte“, the president told the press after visiting the Talara refinery.

Peru needs, today more than ever, stability, social peace and dialogue, but dialogue without conditions

Boluarte, who was accompanied by his prime minister, Alberto Otárola, emphasized that his government “is not going to give in to this anarchic political blackmail, which wants to lead the country into disorder and crisis” and asked these “minority groups” to ” reflect and bet on working with unity, with peace and development”.

“Peru needs, today more than ever, stability, social peace and dialogue, but dialogue without conditions, that puts the interests of Peru above ideological and political interests“, he insisted.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte in Peru.

She reiterated that her government is “solid” and that she won’t quit in the event that Congress votes against the legislative initiative presented this Wednesday by the Executive, which proposes the advancement of general elections for this year.

The advance of the general elections

is one of the main demands of the protests anti-government that in less than two months have left a balance of 65 people dead.

The protesters also demand Boluarte’s resignation, the closure of Parliament and the call for a constituent assembly.

“Congress already has the legislative initiative that we have sent, just ask them with the due respect, as the first power of the State, respond to the needs that the people are asking for: early elections and we’re all leaving,” said the president.

Boluarte had already announced last Sunday that he would present a bill to advance the general elections to October of this year if the Peruvian chamber did not approve the first legislative initiative that proposed the same thing.

Until now, the plenary session of Congress has rejected two similar bills and plans to debate and vote this afternoon on another opinion that proposes general elections in October 2023, which includes a consultation on the convening of a constituent assembly.

