The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte made four changes to her cabinet on Tuesday, including the replacement of Javier González-Olaechea in Foreign Affairs by diplomat Elmer Gonzalo Schialer.

The president swore in the new ministers in a brief ceremony held at the Government Palace in Lima, after the resignation resolutions of the outgoing ministers were accepted.

In addition to Foreign Affairs, Boluarte made changes in Culture, Foreign Trade and Tourism, as well as in Housing, Construction and Sanitation, offices that until Tuesday were occupied by women.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)