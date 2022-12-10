The Peruvian President, Dina Boluarte, named this saturday his cabinet, three days after assuming the head of state in substitution of Pedro Castilloarrested and accused of carrying out a coup, with former senior prosecutor Pedro Miguel Angulo Arana as prime minister and a large presence of women, but not equal.

In a formal ceremony held at the Government Palace, Boluarte swore in Angulo Arana as chief of staff and called on him to act against corruption.

After being sworn in, the new Peruvian president continued with the appointment of the heads of the 17 ministries, eight of which are occupied by women.

Boluarte did not appoint ministers for Transportation, one of the most accused of corruption in the Castillo government, as well as for the Labor portfolio.

Among those who were appointed this Saturday is none of the ministers who made up the castle Cabinet, despite the fact that all of them announced their immediate resignation minutes after he announced last Wednesday the dissolution of Congress, which was going to govern by decree with an emergency executive, to convene a constituent assembly and to reorganize the justice system.

(You may be interested in: Five keys to understanding the political crisis in Peru)

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, swears in her prime minister, Pedro Miguel Ángulo.

Many of them, like Boluarte herself, denounced that Castillo’s measure constituted a coup d’etat and some of them, like the then foreign minister, César Landa, asked for international help to stop Castillo.

At the head of the Ministry of Economy, Boluarte appointed Alex Alonso Contreras Miranda, who has been officiating since August 2021 as Vice Minister of Economy.

Contreras is an economic engineer from the National Engineering University of Peru (UNI), and a Master of Arts in Policy Economics from Williams College in the United States.

Before occupying this position, he served as general director of the General Directorate of Macroeconomic Policy and Fiscal Decentralization of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

(You can read: Pedro Castillo wanted to go to the Mexican embassy, ​​but was arrested by his escort)

The new chancellor is Ana Cecilia Gervasi, who was also vice minister of Foreign Affairs in the previous government. She is a lawyer from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, with a postgraduate degree in International Relations and a professional degree in Diplomacy from the Diplomatic Academy of Peru and a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

He also has a specialization in multilateral diplomacy from the Institute of Higher International Studies (Iuhei) of the University of Geneva (Switzerland) and PhD studies at the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires (Argentina).

He also swore in César Augusto Cervantes at the Ministry of the Interior, a retired general of the National Police, of which he became general commander, and lawyer José Andrés Tello, for Justice and Human Rights.

(Keep reading: Peru reverses Pedro Castillo’s coup attempt, what’s next?)

The list is completed by Patricia Correa, in Education; Rosaberta Gutiérrez, in Health; Nelly Paredes, in Agrarian Development and Irrigation; Sandra Belaúnde, in Production; Luis Fernando Helguero, in Foreign Trade and Tourism, and Oscar Vera, in Energy and Mines.

Also to Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, in Housing; former Vice Minister Grecia Rojas, in Women and Vulnerable Populations; Albina Ruiz, in Environment; Jair Pérez, in Culture, and Julio de Martini in Development and Social Inclusion, who was sworn in for “a Peru with development and social inclusion for all Peruvians.”

It is a cabinet made up of people with a broad technical profile, but with no known ties to the parties with parliamentary representation.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More news

Video: this was the arrest of Pedro Castillo after being dismissed

Pedro Castillo: this is how world leaders react to his arrest

Peru: the serious political crises that the country has faced since the year 2000