The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, successor to the ousted Pedro Castillo, called for dialogue with those who this Thursday blocked roads in various regions of the country, demanding his resignation. The protests against the new government resumed on Wednesday after a break for the end of the year holidays.

The protesters are calling for the departure of Boluarte, who took office almost a month ago, in addition to the closure of Congress and the immediate advancement of elections. “From the Executive we extend our hand and heart to you, We go to your regions or you come to the government house to be able to put on the table and talk about what leads you to the streets to protest and, once and for all, let’s put an end to these protest marches,” Boluarte said in a conference press in Lima.

Protesters block the Pan-American Highway

The right to peaceful protest ends when other rights are violated

boluarte criticized the roadblocks that are extended for the second day in a row, complicating economic activities and tourism. According to a report from the Ombudsman’s Office on Thursday afternoon, there are mobilizations, strikes and blockades in 30 of the country’s 195 provinces.

“The right to peaceful protest ends when other rights are violated, and that implies blocking roads and not letting people move freely in spaces that have been blocked“, Boluarte said.

expect decline

The protests take place in the regions of Cusco, Puno, Madre de Dios (southeast), Ica (southwest), Apurímac (central south), Moquegua, Tacna (south), Huánuco, Junín (center) and Cajamarca (north). These are sectors where Castillo, a left-wing rural teacher, has support. In Ica, residents they blocked the Panamericana Sur highwaythe main road that reaches the Tacna region (border with Chile).

The blockades with burning tires and stones prevent the passage of dozens of passenger buses and cargo vehicles. In Puerto Maldonado, in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, protesters block a section of the Interoceanic highway, which connects Peru and Brazil.

A greater record of protests has been concentrated in the southern region

“In the southern region there has been a greater number of protests,” declared the Minister of the Interior, Víctor Rojas. “I hope that in the next hours or days the protests will be diluted as they are being carried out. We remain tolerant to continue respecting all people in their right to protest,” he added.

As a precaution, the train between Cusco and the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of tourism in Peru, remains suspended to avoid setbacks for visitors. In the protests at the end of 2022, thousands of tourists were stranded in Machu Picchu and in Cusco, due to the interruption of the railway and the closure of the airport, after an attempt to take over by the protesters.

“Interference” by Evo Morales

On Wednesday, the president Boluarte asked former Bolivian president Evo Morales to stop “intervening” in the internal affairs of the country and said that the immigration authorities are evaluating whether to allow him to enter the territory.

Peru rejects any attempt to interfere in our internal affairs

The leftist Morales, an ally of the ousted Castillo, is accused by right-wing sectors of inciting demonstrations against the new president, mainly in Puno, a border region with Bolivia, where the indigenous cocalero leader has carried out activities last year.

“Peru rejects any attempt to interfere in our internal affairs,” insisted the head of the ministerial cabinet, Alberto Otárola, on Thursday. On Thursday, retired legislator and admiral Jorge Montoya filed a criminal complaint against Morales in Lima for allegedly violating national security and described him as a “declared enemy of Peru.”

For his part, Morales asked via Twitter to “stop the massacres and illegal detentions” and maintained that he will offer “the other cheek” if they prevent him from entering Peru. Defense Minister Jorge Chávez reiterated that five Bolivian citizens have been “detected” participating in the demonstrations in Puno.

In her capacity as Vice President, Boluarte replaced Castillo, who on December 7, 2022 tried unsuccessfully to stage a coup. He was removed by Congress and later arrested and charged with rebellion. After the fall of Castillo, violent protests broke out in the center and south of the country, where the former ruler has more followers.

Police and military repelled the demonstrations with a balance of 22 deaths and more than 600 injured, several of them shot. The government promised to collaborate with the investigations of these events, in the face of questions about excessive use of force. In an attempt to appease the demands, in December the Parliament brought forward the elections from 2026 to April 2024.

