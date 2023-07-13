Dating back 3000 years

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a sealed corridor called “the passage of the condor” within the 3,000-year-old Chavin de Huantar archaeological site. This corridor is believed to lead to other chambers within the temple complex of the ancient Chavin culture. The site is located northeast of Lima and is considered one of the most important centers of the Chavin culture, active between 1,500 and 550 BC. The Chavin were known for their advanced art, often depicting birds and felines. Recent discoveries include a large pottery decorated with the head and wings of a condor, a symbol of power and prosperity in ancient Andean cultures. The temple complex has terraces and a network of passages, which have recently been discovered. While much of the temple complex has yet to be excavated, the entrance to the “passage of the condor” was explored using robot-mounted cameras. In 1985, UNESCO declared Chavin de Huantar a world heritage site.



01:56