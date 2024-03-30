In the early hours of this Saturday (30), the Peruvian police carried out a search and seizure warrant at the president's house Dina Boluarte. The operation, led by the Public Ministry, investigates the origin of a luxury watch from the Swiss brand Rolex.

Boluarte is suspected of hiding the watches since she was elected on the Pedro Castillo in 2021. At the beginning of the week, the president's defense asked the attorney general, Juan Villena, to postpone the hearing on the case by 15 days. The MP issued a position against postponing the hearing.

The Prime Minister of Peru, Gustavo Adrianzén, stated this Saturday that he is “outraged” by the MP's operation. “I am outraged by what happened. What happened at midnight today is an intolerable affront to the dignity of the President of the Republic and the nation she represents,” Adrianzén told the radio station RPP.

According to the prime minister, “it is not possible” that it is necessary to “witness actions that are absolutely disproportionate and even unconstitutional”, as the president is protected by the immunity granted by her position.

Boluarte's house was inspected by a team of prosecutors and police officers. Peruvian National Police (PNP) as part of a preliminary investigation opened against the governor for allegedly committing the crime of illicit enrichment.

Prosecutors carried out the operation to search for and seize the luxury watches that, according to the local press, Boluarte used in different public activities and allegedly did not declare as part of his assets.

Adrianzén recalled that the president requested that the case proceedings be rescheduled, but said that this “was not granted” by the prosecutor's office. “It is unusual, to say the least, that at midnight and on a public holiday, as we are now, these actions have to be carried out,” said the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Adrianzén assured that Boluarte “always presented her cooperation to the Public Ministry” and that the president is currently at the Government Palace residence, in the historic center of Lima.

He highlighted that he is at the government headquarters, but has not yet spoken to the president. “What I think is that a storm is brewing here where there shouldn't be, that's my opinion. I don't think it's a crisis and I don't think it's that serious either,” he commented.

The prime minister expressed the cabinet of ministers' “solidarity” with Boluarte and said that they “vehemently reject these destabilizing political actions. There is an intolerable politicization of justice,” he declared.

Police officers broke the lock on the front door of Boluarte's home after his requests for access to the property were not met, according to local media.