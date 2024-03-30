Prosecutors and police officers entered the house of the president, Dina Boluarte, and later the Government Palace under a court order. It is all part of the preliminary investigation into possessing a collection of luxury watches, supposedly undeclared, since she came to power in July 2021 as vice president.

A total of 40 agents and prosecutors participated in the operation, which began at midnight on Friday, March 29, protected by the authorization of the Supreme Preparatory Investigation Court presided over by Judge Juan Carlos Checkley.

After receiving no response to several knocks on the door of the President's house, the team broke into the residence with a sledgehammer that immediately broke the lock of the main entrance of the house, located in the Lima district of Surquillo. east of Lima, the capital of Peru.

The intervention, in addition to being surprising, was televised by local media. In the images you can see a human barrier of uniformed officers that at that time prevented vehicle traffic on the streets near the area.

“You have search and seizure fines. We are going to intervene, in order to search the home and seize the Rolex watches,” said a National Police agent before entering.

The raid comes after the Prosecutor's Office denied a request from Boluarte to reschedule a tax summons scheduled for the beginning of this week in which he was asked to show the watches and their purchase receipts.

However, the press reported that the president was not at home and only one of her children was present. Some time later one of her lawyers arrived.

At the end of the operation in the president's house, The Police refrained from commenting to the press whether they had found the watches in the raid and said that this information was “reserved” in nature.

In the second intervention, held in the presidential house, on Saturday morning, March 30, Colonel Harvel Colchado spoke briefly before the journalists' microphones before entering the official headquarters: “We are going to carry out the review in the Palace, carry out the search according to the court order.”

The Rolex watch scandal

The Rolex uproar broke out after a report from the journalistic program “La Encerrona” published in mid-March.

Then, since March 18, the head of state of Peru, who took power on December 22, began to be investigated for alleged illicit enrichment and failure to record statements in her public documents.

Boluarte has been seen with luxury watches repeatedly in the public sphere, but in particular, the investigation mentions a $14,000 Rolex that the president claims she obtained before assuming power. She alleged that the watch is from “yesterday”, long-standing and acquired through her “personal gains”, arguing that since she was 18 years old she has been working and has obtained resources with “her own efforts”.

However, the Attorney General emphasized on Tuesday, March 26, Boluarte's obligation to promptly present the three Rolex watches for investigation.

If the Peruvian president If found guilty of the crime, she could not be put on trial until July 2026, when his mandate ends, as stated in the constitution, but it could bring with it a request for a vacancy from Congress, under the argument of “moral incapacity”, as has happened recently with other leaders. Peru has seen six presidents pass in the last five years.

Boluarte, a 61-year-old lawyer, rose from a modest district official to vice president under President Pedro Castillo in July 2021; She later assumed the presidency in December 2022, after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, then president, after he had tried to dissolve Congress, which was holding an investigation against her. Her attempt, failed, sought to govern by decree.

On the other hand, the President, since January 10, 2023, faces another investigation by the Public Ministry of Peru for the crimes of genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries after the demonstrations called by Castillo's followers as a result of his imprisonment, who demanded the closure of Congress, the calling of elections, changes to the Constitution and the resignation of Boluarte.

The leftist president's popularity has been affected. As of December 2023, the year closed with an approval rate of 9%, according to the most recent survey from the Institute of Peruvian Studiesand lacks its own bench in a Congress controlled by the right and extreme right.

The Government's response

The vehicles of the Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzén, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier González-Olaechea, arrived at the Government Palace, in addition to the Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, Julio Demartini. Everyone met the operation in mid-gear.

The Peruvian premier declared to radio station RPP that he was “outraged” by the raid and argued that the incident was “an intolerable attack on the dignity of the presidency of the Republic and the nation it represents.”

“It is not possible that we have to witness absolutely disproportionate and, when not, unconstitutional actions,” said Adrianzén, explaining that Boluarte enjoys the protection and immunity provided by his position.

With EFE, AP and local media.