The Peruvian president announced that he accepted the resignation of his prime minister Aníbal Torres and that he will reorganize his government team. Torres resigned after last week he challenged Congress to a vote of confidence to approve a bill from the Executive. However, the Legislature rejected the proposal, stating that the conditions for voting were not met. The measure would open the way to the dissolution of Parliament.

Resignation of a minister and cabinet renewal. A scenario that is not exceptional in what has been a troubled Administration. But this time, the decision of the Executive would point to the use of a premise of the Constitution that allows dissolving Parliament and calling new legislative elections.

The last chapter of tension in the Administration of President Pedro Castillo occurs after the resignation of the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, whose departure was confirmed by the president in a speech he gave on the night of Thursday, November 24, and in which he also confirmed that he will form a new government team.

“After this express refusal of confidence, with the expression of flat rejection, and having accepted the resignation of the premier, whom I thank for his concern and his work for the country, I will renew the cabinet,” Castillo said in a speech.

Castillo referred to the fact that Torres resigned after Congress rejected his request for a vote of confidence to approve a bill from the Executive that calls for the repeal of Law 31399, approved last January.

This is a norm that establishes that the call for any referendum that implies a constitutional reform must first be approved by the Legislature.

According to the ruling party’s approach, and which Castillo ratified during his speech, the measure is necessary since it is a rule that prevents the political participation of citizens directly.

“This law, arbitrarily, has taken away our right to exercise it again. We as a government wanted to return this right to all Peruvians, which in the current Congress certain political groups have decided to reject,” Castillo said in his speech broadcast by the local television.

No to the vote of confidence in Parliament

On Thursday, November 24, in a plenary session of Congress, controlled by the right-wing opposition, Aníbal Torres’ proposal was rejected by indicating that his request did not meet the necessary conditions.

Although the request for confidence is “a discretionary power provided for the ministers of State or for the president of the Council of Ministers, it must comply with current constitutional and legal requirements,” said the president of the unicameral Parliament, José Williams.

The official added that the majority agreed to the refusal “because they are prohibited matters for their approach.”

According to Zapata, what Torres outlined “exceeds the constitutional and legal framework.” Therefore, “it represents a serious alteration to the constitutional rule of law and the separation of powers.”

On the same day, the Constitutional Court (TC) rejected a demand from the Executive to declare unconstitutional the aforementioned law that established limits to the rights of participation and control of the citizenry, by means of a referendum, in the constitutional reforms.

Is the way open to dissolve the Peruvian Parliament?

The Peruvian Constitution establishes that if Congress rejects a vote of confidence, the president must renew his cabinet of ministers and if this is repeated a second time, the president is empowered to dissolve Parliament and immediately call new legislative elections.

In his speech, Castillo made it clear that the mere fact of rejecting the request to receive the bill was an “express refusal of trust.”

When Torres, a staunch ally of Castillo, challenged Congress to allow the procedure, he warned that the Magna Carta indicates that the refusal is established when the request is “refused,” not necessarily when it is expressly “rejected.”

Now, Castillo is empowered to renew the cabinet, as already announced, and to request the question of confidence for the second time.

The Peruvian Congress is made up of 120 members. The new period begins on July 27, with ten political parties represented. The largest benches are Perú Libre (37), Fuerza Popular (24) and Acción Popular (16). © Courtesy Andean Agency

This is a controversial procedure in Peru as it can have significant consequences.

In 2019, then-Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra closed Congress and called new elections after two votes of no confidence.

The recent confidence vote challenge posed by the president’s ally was meant to put pressure on the legislature amid tense relations between the two branches of government.

Opposition lawmakers have already indicted Castillo in two presidential vacancy motions, but have failed to oust him, although they have censured and fired several members of his cabinet.

In the midst of this panorama, during his address Castillo asked his political opponents to reconsider. “Reconsider, congressmen, because the great desires and interests of the citizenry cannot be truncated by excessive interests of some elites or minorities,” he demanded.

“To those who from Congress until now continue to force with insistence on vacancy (removal), with false complaints, with denatured suspensions and crude accusations such as treason against the homeland, which are nothing more than turning their backs on the will of the citizens” , stressed the head of state.

Castillo’s Presidency has been marked by the rotation of senior government officials. He is now set to name his fifth prime minister and fifth cabinet, just one year and four months after taking office for an official five-year term.

Peru has faced several political whirlwinds that have led the country to have five presidents in the last six years.

With Reuters, EFE and local media