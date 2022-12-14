Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Peru: Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR to intercede for his rights

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World
0


close

They filter a letter from Pedro Castillo about the â€˜Machiavellian planâ€™: did they drug him?

Pedro Castillo with his former Prime Minister AnÃbal Torres.

Photo:

EFE/ Justice Administration Office

Pedro Castillo with his former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.

The former president considers that the authorities of his country have once again violated his freedom.

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo demanded this Wednesday that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) intercede for him, since he considers that the authorities of his country have once again “coerced” (sic) his freedom.

“Enough is enough! The abuse, humiliation, and mistreatment continue. Today they once again coerce my freedom with 18 months of pretrial detention. I ask the IACHR to intercede for my rights and the rights of my Peruvian brothers who demand justice,” he wrote. Castillo in a letter signed by him and published on his Twitter account.

(Developing)

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Peru #Pedro #Castillo #asks #IACHR #intercede #rights

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

SWORD ART ONLINE Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night – Home Video Edition Review

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result