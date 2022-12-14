Peru: Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR to intercede for his rights

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pedro Castillo with his former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.
The former president considers that the authorities of his country have once again violated his freedom.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 14, 2022, 10:02 A.M.
Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo demanded this Wednesday that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) intercede for him, since he considers that the authorities of his country have once again “coerced” (sic) his freedom.
“Enough is enough! The abuse, humiliation, and mistreatment continue. Today they once again coerce my freedom with 18 months of pretrial detention. I ask the IACHR to intercede for my rights and the rights of my Peruvian brothers who demand justice,” he wrote. Castillo in a letter signed by him and published on his Twitter account.
(Developing)
EFE
