Lima, Peru.- A raging forest fire continues to affect natural areas, archaeological remains and has caused the death of wild animals along 70 hectares in CuscoPeru.

More than 150 peasants in the area have been fighting the flames for the fourth consecutive day, without being able to control the fire that has consumed part of an Inca stone fortress frequented by tourists, reported authorities and witnesses.

“We have lost our pastures, the fortress waqrapukara Part of it has burned, our animals and wild animals have died,” said Eulogio Ccacha, a 38-year-old farmer who was participating in the fight against the fire.

The authorities have not been able to determine the origin of the forest fire, but according to experts, the lack of rain in the southern Andean zone is a trigger for this type of event that undoubtedly does not help in fighting the fire.

October is the month in which the rains normally begin in that region, but at the moment there are few places where precipitation has fallen, according to the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology of Peru.

In addition to this, the population of Huayqui, in the province of Acomayoregion of CuscoThey have demonstrated because the authorities are not helping them despite calls for help. “Just this morning, 15 firefighters arrived from Macchu Picchu”, indicated Ccacha.

This peasant trade man stated that the fire has killed farmyard animals, but also wild species such as vizcachas, deer and alpacas whose delicate fiber is used by peasants and appreciated by fashion houses to make luxury clothing.

In the same way, he expressed that trees of almost a century locally called “chachacomos, t’astas, unkas and ch’icha”have been devoured by fire which represents a painful loss.

In the Andean culture, nature is a living being and the affected community, wakrapukaraIt’s in Cuscoa region of Peru known as the land of the incasthe pre-Hispanic culture that dominated a large part of the territory of this country, but also parts of Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Colombia.