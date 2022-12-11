The protests against the new government of Peru grew this Sunday in the interior of the country with demonstrations and the call for a national strike against the new president Dina Boluartedemanding his resignation and the call for new elections.

The mobilizations took place in various cities in the north and south of the Andes for the fourth day in rejection of the Congress and also calling for the release of former leftist president Pedro Castillo, dismissed on Wednesday the 7th by Congress after a failed coup attempt.

Thousands of people mobilized this Sunday through the streets of Cajamarca, Arequipa, Tacna, Andahuaylas, Huancayo, Cusco and Puno, according to images broadcast by local television stations.

In Andahuaylas, for example, where protests left 16 civilians and four police officers injured on Saturday, clashes between protesters and police resumed. Some attacked with slingshots and stones, while law enforcement repelled with tear gas.

The Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation announced this Sunday the closure of the airport in the city of Andahuaylas due to the disorders and fire in part of its facilities on behalf of the protesters.

Through a statement shared by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Corpac explained that the terminal “has been suffering attacks and acts of vandalism” since Saturday afternoon, which have affected the runway and essential equipment to provide the air navigation service.

And in Apurímac, Governor Baltazar Lantarón confirmed one person who died during the demonstrations against Boluarte.

Castillo’s supporters demand that he be released after the attempted coup.

call to strike

In the meantime, Agrarian unions and peasant and indigenous organizations announced an “indefinite strike” starting this Tuesday, adding to the requests for the closure of Congress, advancement of elections and a new Constitution, according to a statement from the Agrarian and Rural Front of Peru.

The collective, which brings together a dozen organizations, also demands the “immediate freedom” of Castillo.

According to the Agrarian Front, Castillo “did not perpetrate any coup d’état” when on Wednesday he announced the closure of Congress, the intervention of the public powers and that he would govern by decree, which led to his dismissal by parliament and the assumption of the Head of State by Vice President Boluarte.

In Lima, the leftist Peru Libre party called for a mobilization on Sunday afternoon from the historic Plaza San Martín, the epicenter of political demonstrations in Peru.

Lima has always turned its back on Castillo, a rural teacher and union leader with no contact with the elites, while the Andean regions have identified with him since the 2021 elections.

Castillo was detained by his own escort while on his way to the Mexican embassy to request political asylum. The prosecution charges him with rebellion and conspiracy.

Boluarte formed government on Saturday with an independent and technical profile and with ex-prosecutor Pedro Angulo as prime minister, but still without being able to calm the political and social indignation that has taken to the streets of the country.

“Until now, the president has not been clear about what the big question is: are we in a transition government or are we before an authority that intends to stay until 2026?” he told the AFP the political analyst Giovanna Peñaflor.

Dina Boluarte and her new cabinet of ministers.

“She should be clear that her role is to facilitate the new general elections and that this is the path that will augur him to have some stability that will allow this cabinet not to be like the past and end up being relegated,” he added.

Boluarte did not rule out calling for early elections on Friday in search of a peaceful solution to the political crisis, and urged the population to calm down.

The case against Castillo

Meanwhile, this Sunday the controversy was also growing around the version of a former chief of staff and Castillo’s lawyer that The former president was doped when he read the message in which he announced his failed coup attempt.

In an alleged letter that he would have written in prison, Castillo maintains that a “camouflaged” doctor and nurses and a “faceless” (hooded) prosecutor “forced” him to take blood samples on Friday and Saturday. According to what he says in the letter, he refused to cooperate because he feared for his safety.

The president of the Institute of Legal Medicine, Francisco Brizuela, confirmed that the former president “refuses to take a blood sample and a urine sample. Therefore, the expertise (to find out if he was drugged) could not have been carried out “. Castillo also rejected “a psychological and psychiatric expertise,” he added.

Pedro Castillo was transferred by helicopter to Diroes, where Alberto Fujimori is being held.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies

