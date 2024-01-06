Relatives of Rosalino Florez, who died due to the impact of 36 pellets fired by the National Police of Peru (PNP), in January 2023. Angela Ponce

On January 11, 2023, a year ago, a 22-year-old young man named Rosalino Florez Valverde was shot dead by a volley of pellets in Cusco, while protesting against the Government of Dina Boluarte. The scene has been recorded on video: it is clearly seen how the boy, who was not carrying any weapon, hides behind a tree until a police officer chases him and shoots him repeatedly in the back. The tomography revealed the cruelty: 36 pellets destroyed his lower back. They operated on him three times, but only 14 bullets could be removed. He died in Lima on March 21 after 69 days of agony.

On Friday, the Judiciary issued 18 months of preventive detention against Joe Erik Torres Lovón, a police non-commissioned officer, identified as the author of the murder of Florez Valverde. In the midst of an inefficient justice apparatus that has only identified the alleged attackers in six cases, the ruling represents a light for the bereaved. This is the first preventive detention order involving a member of the law enforcement forces in the context of mobilizations that left 49 civilians dead from fire projectiles and tear gas bombs.

Judge Leodan Cristóbal Ayala, of the Sixth Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court, was forceful in the sentence. “The damage is immeasurable, not only for their families. His father, mother, and younger siblings have suffered in an incalculable, indescribable way (…) It was not an isolated crime, but a disproportionate state response. Not only life was affected but also the rights of people to express their disagreement,” the magistrate noted. The agent is prosecuted for the crime of homicide qualified with treachery, in the context of serious violations of human rights.

The victim's defense, lawyer Juan José Quispe, valued the ruling of the Judiciary beyond the lack of speed with which the investigations have been carried out. “It is the first case in which a preventive detention is issued against a direct author of the death of a protester of a social protest. Furthermore, the magistrate made it clear in his resolution that the State, through the National Police of Peru, made disproportionate and abusive use of force to repel the protesters,” he commented to the newspaper. Trade.

Juan Jose Florez and Leonarda Valverde attend the wake of their brother and son, Rosalino Florez, who died after receiving 36 pellets from the National Police of Peru. Angela Ponce

The case represents a double stain for the institution that must ensure security. The Police hindered the investigations by hiding, modifying and omitting information, according to the investigations of Mirela Coronel, of the Special Team of Prosecutors for Cases of Victims during Social Protests (Eficavit). On January 11, 2023, the day of the attack on Rosalino Florez Valverde, the corresponding report about the incident was not prepared. Secondly, through a report, the Seventh Macro Police Region of Cusco maintained that the Tactical Actions Subunit (SUAT), to which Torres Lovón belongs, was not assigned to the area where Florez Valverde was shot, however, There are videos that prove the opposite.

But it is not the only evidence of the attempt to fabricate the facts: the SUAT's weapons assignment notebook shows that Torres Lovón's shotgun was returned to him on January 10, one day before the attack, when it was initially recorded that there had been It was January 12th. An amendment was left in the notebook that is the subject of investigation.

The reasons that determined the 18-month preventive detention against agent Torres Lovón are that he could not prove domiciliary roots. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison. The accused connected to the hearing virtually, with a name that is not his. “We are facing a person with a high risk of evasion or escape,” said Judge Leodan Cristóbal Ayala. The location and capture of him has been ordered at the national level.

The evaluation of the prosecutor's request to impose a summons with restrictions and impediment to leaving the country on Colonel Edson Hernán Cerrón Lazo for the murder of Rosalino Florez Valverde has been pending. He is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator, by action or omission, as he is Torres Lovón's superior. The hearing that will decide his fate will take place on January 22.

