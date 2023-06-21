Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Peru: Order the immediate capture of the former Prime Minister of Pedro Castillo

June 21, 2023
Peru: Order the immediate capture of the former Prime Minister of Pedro Castillo


Pedro Castillo

Former President of Peru Pedro Castillo.

Former President of Peru Pedro Castillo.

Betssy Chávez is accused of having participated in the failed December coup.

The Supreme Court of Peru ordered this Tuesday the “immediate capture” of former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, after declaring founded an appeal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office to order 18 months of preventive detention against him for his alleged participation in the failed coup d’état by ex-president Pedro Castillo, on December 7.

In its resolution, the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, chaired by magistrate César San Martín, asked the Judicial Police to capture Chávez, but He refused to apply the same measure to the former Ministers of the Interior Willy Huerta and of Commerce Roberto Sánchez, investigated for the same case.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
