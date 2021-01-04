While they have been demonstrating since the beginning of December to obtain a salary increase, the agricultural workers of exporting companies – violently repressed by the police – have been received since Friday by the government. After seven hours of negotiations, the participants agreed to arrive within forty-five days in a modification of the agrarian law adopted on December 29 by the national Parliament. “We call on the representatives of (agricultural) workers at national level to discuss the amendment”, said Labor Minister Javier Palacios. Employee representatives are calling for daily income to drop from $ 11 to $ 18. But the law provides for a salary of $ 13. According to the Ministry of Health, 36 police officers and 9 workers were injured. Other sources rather report 28 injured among the workers and 15 among the police. 45 employees were arrested. L. S.