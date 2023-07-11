Smells like a winner! Valeria Florez She is a Peruvian model who has forged a very neat career throughout all the years that she has been on television, which has made her one of the most prepared women to represent us in international beauty pageants such as Miss Supranational. The communicator has prepared for several months to live up to the competition and show her qualities on stage that will lead us to bring the crown to our country.

A few days before the competition, experienced missologists on the subject have begun to make their predictions regarding this catwalk, where our national representative is shown in some of them. Do you want to know who is becoming known as the favorites? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who are the possible winners of Miss Supranational 2023?

For many years, predictions about the winners of beauty pageants have been gaining more space with fans of the competition. On this occasion, the Miss Supranational does not distance itself from the missologists, who days after the contest have already released their international rankings. Although there are many experienced in the subject who express their top, we have found that the models that represent Thailand and Ecuador are the ones that sound the most among the top positions.

For the following list of misses we took the video of the Missologist Lenin, which has published its 15 candidates, who according to their experience are the preferred ones to enter the top positions. However, we are going to focus on the 7 most famous. Next, you will be able to know a little more about the ladies:

Camille Fabery Diana

The 26-year-old model represents Puerto Rico and was born in the city of Cataño. As a professional career she studied Biomedical Sciences and is currently doing a PhD at Nova Southeastern University, which is located in Florida. From a very young age, she had the vocation to lead her classmates, since she served as director of student organizations. One of her hobbies is carrying out social campaigns. In addition, she focuses on doing self-love workshops for her, since she experienced bullying firsthand.

Camille Fabery is Miss Puerto Rico. Photo: Camille Fabery’s Instagram

selena delgado

The 27-year-old model was born in Guatire and from a very young age it was clear that she wanted to dedicate herself to modeling, despite the fact that she was a victim of bullying at the time. However, her strength drew her from her mother and her maternal grandmother, with whom she lived since she was born. It is known that she studied Architecture, but she stayed in the third cycle of her degree. Like most misses, the young woman has dedicated herself to carrying out social campaigns focused on cancer patients.

Selene Delgado is Miss Venezuela. Photo: Instagram by Selene Delgado

Sakhile Zie Dube

The model represents Zimbabwe and is one of the misses with the most experience in this type of contest, since last year she won the title of Miss Earth Thailand and went to the beauty reality show, staying in the top 8 and positioning her nation for first time with such a high score. In addition, she also won second place in swimsuits and first place in terms of talents in said contest.

Sakhile Zie Dube is the representative of Zinbabe. Photo: Sakhile Zie Dube’s Instagram

Deidre Walker

The model will compete in the Miss Supranational 2023 on behalf of Thailand. From a very young age, she showed inclination on the catwalk, but that did not mean that she did not study at the university. For this reason, she graduated in Psychology and currently supports an association that raises awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Deidre Walker is the representative from Malaysia. Photo: Deidre Walker’s Instagram

Andrea Aguilera Paredes

The model is 22 years old and represents Ecuador. She was born in the city of Ventanas and her imposing size of 1.80 meters tall makes her slender figure stand out on stage. From a very young age, she was focused on participating in different beauty pageants such as Miss Grand International 2021, so she has extensive experience at her young age. Currently, she has a bachelor’s degree, but she has not completed university studies yet. Although she is clear that she would like to pursue a career in Biotechnology.

Andrea Aguilera is Miss Supranational Ecuador 2023. Photo: Andrea Aguilera’s Instagram

Valentina Mora Trujillo

The model is from Medellín, where she was born 25 years ago. She studied Social Communication at Eafit University, located in her hometown. The young woman was crowned Miss Antioquia after going through several evaluations and at the end of 2022 she won the title of the best in the country. It was then that she gave herself the opportunity to continue growing in this world.

Valentina Mora is the representative of Colombia. Photo: Instagram of Valentina Mora

Firstwang Patraporn Wang

The model will represent Thailand in Miss Supranational 2023 and unlike her peers, the young woman has focused on her modeling career at a professional level. The 28-year-old lady won the title of Miss Intercontinental 2014 and was outlining her vocation on the catwalks. According to more than one portal, her presence will be noticed to the point of being in the top positions.

Patraporn Wang is the representative of Thailand. Photo: Patraporn Wang’s Instagram

