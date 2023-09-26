The Peruvian Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, announced this Monday that his country offers half a million soles (132,000 dollars at today’s exchange rate) to whoever provides information about the leader of the international criminal gang. Aragua Train, Hector Guerreroif he enters the country after his escape from a prison in Venezuela.

Asked about the announced entry of aliases ‘Warrior Boy’ on the National Police Rewards Program, the minister confirmed that “it is already at the reward level at this time.”

Romero explained that Guerrero is under an international red alert order and that, therefore, “We have taken the necessary precautions and immediately that we have become aware, we have reinforcements along the border lines. of personnel to be able to detect any irregular entry into the country.”

“A total of 500,000 soles is what will be rewarded to the citizen who reports the entry of this leader of the Aragua Train,” declared the head of the Interior to local media.

Venezuela and Peru offer reward for El Niño Guerrero

Hours before, the head of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the National Police (PNP), Óscar Arriola, had announced that Guerrero would be included in the rewards program and that the Interior sector coordinates with the authorities of Venezuela, as well as with Colombia, Ecuador and Chile to capture the leader of the Aragua Train.

General Arriola confirmed that the Peruvian authorities have launched an alert to “closely look at the northern border” of the country, after confirming that Guerrero and several of the leaders of the criminal organization were not found after the intervention of the Venezuelan authorities. in the Tocorón prison.

“First (we decided) to look very closely at the border, at the same time to do an analysis, and then from the investigation and intelligence we also look at those people that we have under investigation and who are main members of this transnational mega-gang,” he indicated.

He considered that this would “give light” to the authorities and the PNP “that they would be waiting for someone, always thinking about this irrecoverable criminal offender.”

For his part, the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro declared that his country is coordinating with Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile a “search operationpersecution and capture” of fugitives from the Tocorón prison, in the north of the Caribbean country, which was intervened last week.

“We have coordinated with the Governments of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile so that the search, persecution and capture operation against these criminals is international,” he said in his weekly program “Con Maduro +”, broadcast on the state channel VTV.

Maduro said that the escape of prisoners occurred because a “group of officials” – whose number he did not specify either, and who “are already imprisoned and will be tried and severely punished” – alerted the prisoners of the operation.

Last Saturday, the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, announced the dismantling of the Aragua Train, and assured that the investigations and “search” processes continue. to capture all those linked to this group, “even at the international level, if some of the members manage to escape or flee.”

According to Venezuelan government reports, during the intervention at the penitentiary center, war weapons, long sniper weapons, grenades, explosives, rocket launchers and various ammunition were found.

The Venezuelan Executive confirmed that the procedure resulted in one dead agent and four other detainees for their alleged links to the criminal networks that operated in the place, where kidnappings, contract killings and computer crimes were planned.

EFE