The High Level Group of the Organization of American States (OAS) The displaced person in Peru began his schedule of meetings in Lima on Monday to evaluate the political crisis in the country with an audience at the Government Palace with the Peruvian president, Pedro Castilloand his ministers.

The mission, headed by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Eladio Loizaga, He arrived at the headquarters of the Presidency to hold the first meeting on his agenda, after which he will visit Parliament to meet with its head José Williams and the representatives of the benches.

The high-level group is made up of the foreign ministers of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero; of belize, Eamon Courtenay; of Costa Rica, Arnoldo André; of Ecuador, Juan Carlos Holguin; of GuatemalaMario Adolfo Búcaro, and Paraguayan, Julio César Arriola, as well as the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs of Colombia, Laura Gil.

The president of the Judiciary, Elvia Barrios, reported that her meeting with the mission will be on Tuesday at noon and that they will explain the route they have followed to deliver justice, in light of the allegations of alleged corruption filed against Castillo and his closest entourage.

On October 20, the OAS plenary agreed to send a mission to Peru to study the political crisis, after President Castillo asked the organization to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter after considering that a “new modality of coup” against him.

The president made this statement after the National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, filed a constitutional complaint against him in Congress as the alleged leader of a criminal organization in the Executive Branch, an accusation that the president rejects.

Loizaga told the press on Sunday that the mission was going to meet “with everyone” when asked if he could also meet with the attorney general.

Likewise, the spokesman released a message on social networks in which he said he knew that the visit of the OAS mission “has raised great expectations in Peru” and that “any gesture that we make or word that we say will be interpreted by someone as taking of the group’s position in one sense or another, but nothing could be further from the truth”.

He reiterated that they will dedicate themselves to listening “to the executive, legislative and judicial powers. To the government and the opposition. To religious, union, business, professional and civil society representatives.”

The only objective of the visit, he insisted, is to “listen to the Peruvian people”, always respecting the Constitution, sovereignty and the Rule of Law of the Latin American country.

EFE.

